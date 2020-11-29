Cyber Monday 2020: The best kids clothing deals at Gap, Carter's, Old Navy, and more

Cyber Monday 2020: Primary is offering deep discounts all weekend long.
If you missed Black Friday but still want to score some great deals on kids clothing, you're in luck: Some of our favorite retailers are getting a jump start on Cyber Monday with early sales. Don't miss out on these amazing deals from Gap, Carter's, Old Navy and more.

Shop the best Gap Kids deals

This weekend, Gap Kids is offering 50% off of everything. You can also score an extra 10% off on top of that—for a total of 60% off—on most items with code GAPCYBER.

Shop the best Carter's deals

Shop the best Old Navy deals

Take 50% off of everything at Old Navy for Black Friday.

Shop the best deals at other retailers

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Armenians rally for soldiers missing in Karabakh fighting

    A thousand people took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday demanding the authorities take action to find soldiers missing in recent fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for killing of scientist

    Iran’s supreme leader called for the “definitive punishment” of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehran’s disbanded military nuclear program.

  • Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

    When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30,000. No country can report exact numbers on the spread of the disease since many asymptomatic cases go undetected, but the previous way of counting made Turkey look relatively well-off in international comparisons, with daily new cases far below those reported in European countries including Italy, Britain and France.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? The vaccine breakthrough

  • Ethiopia launches manhunt for Tigray leaders, saying military operation is over

    The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for leaders of a rebellious faction in the northern region of Tigray after announcing federal troops had taken over the regional capital Mekelle and military operations were complete. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said hospitals in Mekelle are running low on supplies such as gloves to care for the wounded, and one hospital is lacking body bags for the dead. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been trying to quell a rebellion by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a powerful ethnically-based party that dominated the central government for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018.

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wives succeed in freezing £4.5 million of his assets

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal against his rape and assault convictions has been hampered after the disgraced former movie mogul's two ex-wives reportedly froze £4.5 million of his remaining assets. Weinstein, who was given a 23-year jail term at a court hearing in New York in March after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is allegedly no longer able to pay the lawyers working on his appeal. Weinstein's two ex-wives, Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004, and Georgina Chapman, a British fashion designer who left the producer after assault allegations against him emerged in 2017, have reportedly taken legal action to freeze his accounts. According to the Daily Mail, the pair filed a motion in April raising concerns over the state of Weinstein's finances and provided evidence in July in the form of private jet receipts and expenses related to his criminal trial. The two women also reportedly provided the court with evidence of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account as well as proof of insurance fees he was set to collect.

  • Jill Biden, Joe's chief protector, to step up as first lady

    “No,” Jill Biden, then clad in a bikini, wrote in Sharpie across her stomach and then marched through a strategy session in which advisers were trying to talk her husband into challenging Republican President George W. Bush. Protecting Joe stands out among Jill Biden's many roles over their 43-year marriage, as her husband's career moved him from the Senate to the presidential campaign trail and the White House as President Barack Obama's vice president. Now, with her husband on the brink of becoming the 46th president, Jill Biden is about to become first lady and put her own stamp on a position that traditionally is viewed as a model of American womanhood — whether that means hewing to old ways or finding new, activist ones, in the manner of Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, for example.

  • Dozens of farm workers killed in 'insane' Nigeria attack

    Nigeria's leader condemns the "slaughter" of more than 43 labourers in the north-eastern Borno state.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals

    The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states. The challengers to Trump's July directive include various states led by New York, cities, counties and immigrant rights groups.

  • Pakistan's transgender community gets its own church: 'Now we have some peace'

    Church services for 26-year-old Angel were once an ordeal. The congregation at her Karachi church would not allow her to read from the bible or sing and she could only sit at the back, out of sight. As one of Pakistan's transgender community, Angel was no stranger to bullying and harassment, but the discrimination at church was particularly hurtful. “I used to go to church many times, but people used to laugh and behave strangely,” she told the Telegraph. “It was a very painful time.” So the opening of Pakistan's first transgender church has been life-changing for her. Here, those used to being mocked and abused say they have found respite in a worship place of their own.

  • Advice for "Emily in Paris" season 2: Drop the Americanized fantasy and get to know the real city

    Working- and middle-class Parisians, the city's diverse multi-cultural residents, are all but erased in season 1

  • Hungarian official retracts comparing George Soros to Hitler

    After facing strong condemnation, a Hungarian commissioner on Sunday begrudgingly retracted an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber,” Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion Saturday in the pro-government Origo media outlet.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Justice Department seeks to authorize firing squad executions

    With a new presidential administration imminent, the current U.S. Department of Justice is scrambling to push through several policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January. According to CNN, one such change involves expanding methods of execution of federal death row convicts. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has teamed up with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to attempt to expand the ways that federal death row inmates can be put to death.

  • Trump's election fight includes over 40 lawsuits. It's not going well.

    "Calling an election unfair does not make it so," one ruling said.

  • German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021

    Germany's partial lockdown measures could be extended until early Spring if infections are not brought under control, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. Altmaier told Die Welt it was not possible to give the all-clear while there were incidences of more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in large parts of Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Wednesday to extend and tighten measures against the coronavirus until at least Dec. 20.

  • Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

    An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at a Saturday afternoon burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff's deputy earlier this month, officials said. The shooting happened as guests gathered at Riverview Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff's deputy.