Cyber Monday 2020: The best kids deals on car seats, baby monitors and more
Whether you're expecting a baby—or just shopping for someone who is—there are lots of Cyber Monday deals on baby gear. From baby monitors to car seats, to strollers, you're sure to find just what baby needson sale at an awesome discount.
The best Cyber Monday car seat and baby monitor deals
Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat at Amazon for $149.99 (Save $50)
Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 at Amazon for $287.99 (Save $72): The Best Stroller of 2020
Maxi Cosi Pria Convertible Carseat at Maxi Cosi for $247.49 (Save $82.50)
Miku Smart Baby Monitor at Mikucare for $349 (Save $50) with code BLACKFRIDAY50
40% off baby carriers at Lillebaby: Including some of our favorite carriers.
Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount at Buy Buy Baby for $239.99 (Save $60)
Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser at Baby Brezza for $150 (Save $49.99) with code FPA25
BOB Gear Alterrain Pro Jogging Stroller at Amazon for $509.99 (Save $90)
Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat at Amazon for $199.99 (Save $100)
