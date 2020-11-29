Cyber Monday 2020: The best Macy's deals right now
Whether you're looking to shop for friends, family or yourself, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, and it's your chance to get major discounts on the best brands and products out there. If you've been holding out for a new set of cookware, a luxe recliner or a set of down pillows, Macy's is keeping the Black Friday deals coming—but only for a limited time.
You'll want to act fast on these Macy's Cyber Monday deals, as many of them end at midnight on November 30. For marked-down prices on apparel, kitchenware, furniture and more, here are all of the best deals we found at Macy's.
Beauty
Kiehl's avocado nourishing hydration mask for $24.75 (Save $22.50)
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eye Shadow Palette at $24.99 (Save $24.01)
Estée Lauder 3-piece Repair & Renew skincare gift set for $80.25 (Save $26.75)
Lancôme 4-piece Color Design lip set for $32.20 (Save $13.80)
Tonymoly 4-piece I'm Hemp mask and hand cream set for $10.50 (Save $3.50)
Estée Lauder 4-piece Protect and Hydrate skincare gift set for $48.75 (Save $16.25)
Kitchen and Dining
NutriBullet Pro Series Personal Blender for $79.99 (Save $20): This is the best personal blender we've tested.
Crux 6.3-quart digital touchscreen electric air fryer for $59.99 (Save $44)
Anolon Advanced Home hard-anodized nonstick 11-piece cookware set for $239.99 with code CYBER (Save $135)
Black & Decker 12-cup programmable coffee maker for $26.99 with code CYBER (Save $18): One of our top-rated coffee makers is at its lowest price ever.
Tools of the Trade 22-piece cutlery set for $35.99 with code CYBER (Save $29)
Calphalon Premier stainless steel 11-piece cookware set for $399.99 (Save $280)
Pyrex 6-piece rectangular storage set for $16.79 with code CYBER (Save $13.20)
Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 oven and toaster for $67.99 (Save $32)
J.A. Henckels International Classic 8-Inch chef's knife for $51.99 with code CYBER (Save $57): One of our top-rated chef's knives is at an incredibly low price right now.
GoWise USA 8-in-1 5.8-quart air fryer XL for $116.99 with code CYBER (Save $45)
Home
Shark Vertex UltraLight corded stick vacuum with self-cleaning brushroll for $224.99 with code CYBER (Save $191)
Salav GS49-DJ professional garment steamer for $99.99 (Save $150)
Tag Vector II 3-piece hardside luggage set for $103.99 with code CYBER (Save $236.01)
iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum for $312.29 with code CYBER (Save $224.7)
Bedding
Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillow for $9.59 with code CYBER (Save $10.01)
Martha Stewart Collection sherpa plaid throw for $19.99 (Save $40.01)
Martha Stewart Essentials waterproof twin mattress pad for $33.59 (Save $26.01)
Martha Stewart Collection reversible down alternative comforter for $24.99 (Save $90.01 to $100.01)
Martha Stewart Collection printed cotton 3- or 4-piece sheet set from $19.99 (Save $40.01 to $126.46)
Martha Stewart Collection diamond-tufted velvet quilt starting at $73.99 (Save $146.01 to $237.01)
Hotel Collection European goose down pillows from $143.99 (Save $156.01 to $208.01)
Furniture
Jollene fabric storage cocktail ottoman for $296.10 with coupon code CYBER (Save $132.90)
Faringdon leather Euro chair and ottoman for $629.10 with coupon code CYBER (Save $319.90)
Myia leather pushback recliner for $926.10 with coupon code CYBER (Save $362.90)
Jollene 113-inch 2-piece sectional for $1,259.10 with coupon code CYBER (Save $538.90)
Oakley 84-inch leather sofa with power recliners for $1,499 (Save $650)
Avenell 137-inch 3-piece leather sectional with chaise for $3,149.10 with coupon code CYBER (Save $1,437.90)
Holiday Decor
Holiday Lane shine bright décor from $3.99 (Save $10.01 to $60.01)
Holiday Lane stocking collection from $13.99 (Save $10.01 to $18.01)
Whitehurst 2.75-inch glass Christmas ornaments, 12-pack for $28.79 with coupon code CYBER (Save $24.01)
Spode Christmas tree 12-piece dinnerware set for $83.99 (Save $133.01)
Apparel and Accessories
Women's underwear for $3.99 or 10 for $27 (Save $4 to $52.90)
Charter Club women’s holiday crew socks starting at $5.99 (Save $4.01)
Club Room men’s flannel plaid shirt for $11.99 (Save $27.51)
First Impressions baby boys colorblock puffer for $18.90 (Save $34.40)
Macy's cultured freshwater pearl station necklace and stud earrings set in sterling silver or 18k-gold over sterling silver for $60 (Save $140)
32 Degrees packable hooded down puffer coat for $49.99 (Save $50.01)
Sorel Women's Tofino II CVS waterproof winter boots for $127.50 (Save $42.50)
