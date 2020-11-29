Cyber Monday 2020: The best Macy's deals right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're looking to shop for friends, family or yourself, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, and it's your chance to get major discounts on the best brands and products out there. If you've been holding out for a new set of cookware, a luxe recliner or a set of down pillows, Macy's is keeping the Black Friday deals coming—but only for a limited time.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

You'll want to act fast on these Macy's Cyber Monday deals, as many of them end at midnight on November 30. For marked-down prices on apparel, kitchenware, furniture and more, here are all of the best deals we found at Macy's.

Beauty

Kitchen and Dining

Home

Story continues

Bedding

Furniture

Holiday Decor

Apparel and Accessories

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best deals at Macy's right now