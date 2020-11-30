Cyber Monday 2020: The best Roomba deals right now
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Cyber Monday is here, and it's the perfect time to finally purchase that big-ticket item you've been eyeing. For those who have been curious about robot vacuums, you can score a coveted iRobot Roomba for way less this Cyber Monday.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Here at Reviewed, we've tested dozens of robot vacuums to find the best models that earn our seal of approval. The iRobot brand is one of our favorites, as it offers a variety of features and accessories to best fit your home and lifestyle.
This Cyber Monday, you can get iRobot Roombas for deeply discounted prices from major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. Here are the very best deals on Roombas happening right now.
Here are the best iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday deals
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $177 (Save $150.99)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum at Best Buy for $179.99 (Save $95)
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum at Best Buy for $199.99 (Save $50)
iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $249 (Save $130.99)
iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum at Best Buy for $299.99 (Save $200)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $399 (Save $200.99)
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $599.99 (Save $200)
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best Roomba deals right now