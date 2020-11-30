Cyber Monday 2020: The best Ugg and boot deals right now
For the upper half of the country, Thanksgiving coming and going means things are about to get colder, and, in some cases snowier too. Folks living in colder climates may be all too familiar with the feeling of your feet becoming so cold they seem as if they'll fall off. But that doesn't have to be in your future this season, because there's still time score savings on warm comfortable boots during Cyber Monday.
And if you live in a state with a warmer winter climate, don't feel overlooked. This list includes other great deals on boots and booties that are trendy, but not designed with snow in mind. Of course, boots and shoes aren't the only products that have been massively discounted today. Be sure to check out the full list of our favorite Cyber Monday deals.
Vince Camuto Prestetta Bootie from Nordstrom for $44.22 (Save $105.75): These booties have an interlaced detail on each ankle and a zipper on the heel. They're a light neutral color, making them easy to pair with just about anything. Plus, the low heel will make them easy to walk in.
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Victoria Boot from Macy's for $81.99 (Save $28): Koolaburra is a relatively young offshoot of Ugg that's known for being more affordable, without compromising on style. These boots come in three colors—a chestnut brown, gray and black. They're made of genuine sheepskin, and faux fur lining pokes through between bows on the outside. And there's a shorter version, too.
Hunter Women's Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot from Nordstrom for $89.98 (Save $55.02): Rain boots are a fraught proposition. It seems unlikely that any shoe, no matter how it's made, can come through in keeping your feet totally dry—yet, in Reviewed's testing, Hunter boots performed well. This style is packable, so you can easily fold them up and stow them away. They come in two neutral colors and feature a buckle detail.
Ugg Men's Neumel Utility Boot for $93.80 from Dillard's (Save $46.20): These Ugg boots for men are understated, with a short height and simple lace-up closure. They're fur-lined, but classy, making them the perfect shoes for any chilly occasion.
Ugg Women's Kingsburg Calf Hair Bootie from Nordstrom for $99.98 (Save $49.97): The booties don't look like traditional Uggs—they have a short, blocked heel and leopard pattern. They're not your typical fur-lined warmth-bombs, either, instead bringing style to the table to perfectly jazz up a pair of jeans, or pair with a little black dress or skirt.
Sorel Women's Lexie Wedge Boot from Sorel for $102 (Save $58): For boots that can really take the water without looking like rain boots, look no further than Sorel. The Lexie wedge adopts elements from classic combat boots and literally elevates them on a three-inch wedge. The outer materials, leather and textile are waterproof, making these a go-to for any occasion in any weather.
Ugg Women's Classic Mini II Graphic Logo Boot from Zappos for $104.97 (Save $44.98): If your feet tend to run hot, and you want an Ugg boot that just keeps you covered, you've met your match. These cute booties offer enough coverage to keep your ankles protected from nippy winds. They come in black with an accented pink fabric strip on each heel.
Timberland Women's Courmayeur Valley Boot from Macy's for $120 (Save $40): Timberlands came back in Vogue for their functionality and style. These lightweight women's boots come in three colors. This style is super popular with reviewers, boasting nearly five stars with more than 160 write-ups.
Kodiak Women's Surrey II Waterproof Boot from Nordstrom for $131.25 (Save $43.70): The Canadian brand makes cute, waterproof and ultra-warm boots that one Reviewed staffer swears by for cold Boston winters. The style is classic, and at a discount, you can't go wrong.
Timberland Men's Earthkeepers Rugged Originals Leather Boot from Backcountry for $149.95 (Save $10): These boots are made to go anywhere with you. The sole offers traction, while the leather upper is sure to last for years. Plus they're manufactured with recycled materials.
Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Boot from Sorel for $157.50 (Save $52.50): These are no-frills winter boots that can handle cold and snow (I have two models of Sorel snow boots, and believe me, they can take anything). They're made with waterproof suede and fully sealed, so no stray snowflakes or water can eke in. The faux fur cuff elevates their style just enough to make them cute and highly functional.
