Cyber Monday 2020: The best Walmart deals right now
Feeling overwhelmed about how to shop for gifts this year? Santa Claus won't be skipping the holidays due to COVID-19, and you don't have to, either. Cyber Monday 2020 savings are in full swing at Walmart, and it may be your last chance this Cyber Week to find the perfect present for everyone on your list while staying within your budget.
The Rollback retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Days events, which have been running all month long, focused on three opportunities to help families spread out their shopping (and most importantly, their spending). The final leg of this exciting shindig has finally dropped today with some of the season's most wished-for products on sale.
Additionally, you can get also free unlimited delivery through Walmart+, the mega-store's new Amazon Prime-like subscription-based service. Prefer to pick it up? You can also take advantage of contact-free curbside pickup at most locations.
From the hottest toys to an Xbox 3-month Ultimate Game Pass for a ridiculously low price, the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals, here are the most incredible markdowns to check out now.
The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now
Less than $25
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy for $12.96 (Save $3)
Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $19.86 (Save $9)
Pyrex Simple Store Glass Bakeware 14-Piece Set for $19.92 (Save $7.30)
Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition Board Game for $24.86 (Save $5.11)
Less than $50
Nintendo Switch Rechargeable Controller for $29 (Save $15.88)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $35.96 (Save $14.01)
Little Tikes Adjust 'N Jam Pro Basketball Set for $39.86 (Save $10.13
Tramontina Enameled Cast-Iron 6.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $39.98 (Save $19.99)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $48.88 in Black (Save $6.12)
Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $49 (Save $70.99)
Less than $100
Onn. Medium Party Speaker with LED Lighting for $50 (Save $29)
Vera Bradley Compact Weekender Travel Bag for $91 (Save $39)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp and Air Fryer for $79 (Save $70)
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise fo $98 (Save $21)
Waterpik Cordless Plus Portal Water Flosser Oral Irrigator for $55.74 (Save $14)
Beats Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip (Black) for $99 (Save $50)
Less than $200
KidKraft Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Play Table for $129.99 (Save $100)
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $164.98 (Save $34)
Less than $500
Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (Save $70)
Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $497 (Save $102)
Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full Size Carpet Cleaner for $235 (Save $64)
Less than $1,000
Classic Joe Classic I 18-Inch Charcoal Grill in Red for $599 (Save $200)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV for $879.99 (Save $110)
TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $629.99 (Save $70)
Shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sales
