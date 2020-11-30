Cyber Monday 2020: Our favorite KitchenAid stand mixer has dropped its price this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2020: Snag this iconic KitchenAid stand mixer while it's on sale right now.

If you've ever wondered whether the hype behind KitchenAid Mixers is true, we're here to confirm that they are indeed worth it. The beautiful (and very Instagrammable) KitchenAid mixer not only looks elegant on a counter but stands the test of time as a consistently high-performing small kitchen appliance.

Even better, it's currently on sale direct from KitchenAid for $279.95, which is $100 off its normal retail price. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's still an exceptional discount for a gorgeous machine that is always highly sought-after, especially around the holidays.

Whether you're a baking beginner or an expert around an oven, we can't recommend the KitchenAid's Artisan Series 5-Quart stand mixer enough. It reigns #1 on our list of best stand mixers for its durability and easy-to-use attachments and tools.

As for the details, the Artisan mixer features a 5-quart mixing bowl, 10 speeds and four accessories: a coated flat beater for blending, a coated dough hook for kneading, a wire whip for whipping and a pouring shield to make it easy to transfer your mix to a pan. While testing the Artisan mixer, we found it extremely easy to put on, remove and clean and felt that the motor was relatively quiet in comparison to other competitors.

And one of the best features? This KitchenAid—like many other models—can be used with other fun attachments like this pasta roller and cutter set (and, yes, this attachment is also on sale this Cyber Monday).

Along with this impressive discount, this stand mixer will also ship free ... but only for a limited time.

