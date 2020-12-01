Cyber Monday 2020: Get a year of free PS4 and PS5 games with this Playstation Plus deal

PlayStation Plus is a must-have if you own a PS4 or PS5
PlayStation Plus is one of the most useful services for gamers on the web, offering free games each month that you can download to keep. It's also required if you want to play most PS4 and PS5 games with your friends online. Essentially, this service is a major boon for gamers—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, thanks to Cyber Monday, you can get a killer deal on 12 months of PlayStation Plus, which is currently going for just $31.99—that's more than $90 off the cost you'd pay pay month-to-month!

PlayStation Plus isn't just a great way to make your friends feel sad about their Madden skills as you trash talk over your favorite gaming headset. It also offers great games you'll want to play (or replay), saving you tons of money down the road.

In addition, those who have been lucky enough to nab a new PS5 console can utilize the service to get the PlayStation Plus Collection for their shiny new machine, which includes 20 amazing PS4 games, including everything from God of War and The Last of Us to Uncharted 4 and Final Fantasy XV. These games all went for $60 new (most still cost at least $20 to $30 on sale), so this is an incredible way to build a library of must-play Playstation titles for your new console right away.

Even if you're just rocking your PS4, Playstation Plus is all but a necessity to get the most out of your system, with new free games every month. This is a deal that doesn't come around every day, however, so nab it while you can.

Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for $31.99 (Save $28)

Get 3 Months of PlayStation Plus for $16.09 (Save $10.70)

