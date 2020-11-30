Cyber Monday 2020: Rest easy with the best mattress deals on Nectar, Sleep Number, and more

Don't snooze and lose—Cyber Monday is a great time to get a new mattress for a deal.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cyber Monday marks an amazing chance to score discounts and deals on pricey items, as post-Thanksgiving deals continue to churn out. And nothing is out of bounds when it comes to sales this time of year, making it the perfect time to upgrade your bedroom and mattress, in particular. Today you can score savings and freebies (like pillows) from retailers of some of the best mattresses we've tested, including Leesa, Casper and Tuft & Needle.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you're on the hunt for the perfect place to rest your weary bones each night, get ready to save big on tons of Reviewed-approved mattresses. From a deal on our all-time favorite boxed mattress at Nectar to discounts on customer-loved brands, including Tuft & Needle, these post-Turkey Day sales are seriously substantial. And, while it may seem a little different to make such a big purchase online, many of these sites have generous return policies and long trial periods, and guidance to help you find the perfect mattress for your sleep needs and preferences. All in all, it’s a nearly risk-free process, and that's a win in our book.

Here are all of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals. If you're looking for other amazing Cyber Monday deals on electronics, clothing and more, we're keeping tabs on the most money-saving finds. Happy shopping!

Shop the best mattress deals on Nectar, Sleep Number and more

1. Leesa

Leesa is throwing in two pillows when you purchase a mattress during Cyber Monday.

At Leesa, you can save up to $500 on a mattress and nab two free pillows with your purchase—no code necessary. This sale, which ends tonight, includes our Best Upgrade pick for the mattress-in-a-box roundup, the Leesa Hybrid, currently on sale starting at $899 (normally $999). We thought this bed had an impressive comfort level with a "luxury feel," being equally as supportive as it was soft. The more premium Leesa Legend mattress, meanwhile, is the most steeply discounted, as it drops by up to $500, depending on the size you buy. With your mattress purchase, you’ll receive a 10-year warranty, along with free, no-contact delivery and a risk-free 100-night trial period.

Story continues

Shop Leesa Cyber Monday 2020 Mattress Deals

2. Awara

Some of Awara's deals last longer—all the way through December 6.

Although we’ve yet to test Awara’s mattress, it's one of the most popular mattresses our readers purchased this year, and the site’s Cyber Monday sale is simply too good to pass up. Through Sunday, December 6, shoppers can shave $300 off their mattress purchase, plus, you'll get 25% off all accessories. The retailer will even plant 300 trees in your honor once you complete your order! Awara’s organic latex Hybrid mattress, which has a solid 4.5-star rating from nearly 500 shoppers, once $1,199, is on sale from $899, saving you up to $300. It features layers of latex and wrapped coil springs, which are constructed to contour, while providing bounciness and support throughout the night. You can test the mattress out for an impressive 365-night period, and the company also offers free shipping and returns.

Shop Awara Cyber Monday 2020 Mattress Deals

3. Nectar

Nectar is giving away $399 in mattress accessories when you purchase a mattress on Cyber Monday.

Nectar’s post-Turkey Day savings are here, and they include the Original mattress, one of the best we’ve ever tested. With the current offer, which ends tonight, folks can snag $399 worth of free accessories with any mattress purchase: This means you’ll get a mattress protector ($99), a sheet set ($150) and two premium pillows ($150). We recommend purchasing the Nectar memory foam mattress, once $798 and on sale from $499, for its comfy balance between firmness and plushness—not to mention the lightweight feel and lengthy 365-night trial period. You’ll even get no-contact free shipping and returns.

Shop Nectar Cyber Monday 2020 Mattress Deals

4. Amerisleep

You can save up to $700 on the most popular Amerisleep mattress.

For a limited time shoppers can enter code CM30 at checkout to save 30% on mattresses and snag-free pillows at Amerisleep. Although we haven’t tested out the brand’s bedding just yet, its most popular mattress, the AS3, has a near-perfect rating from more than 6,600 Amerisleep shoppers. The best-selling bed is designed to fit your specific sleep needs and body contours with an even mix of comfort and support. It normally retails from $1,149, but you can now nab it from $804 with the coupon code, saving you up to $720 at checkout. With your purchase, you’ll also receive two free pillows (valued at $130), which feature shredded, moldable memory foam.

Shop Amerisleep Cyber Monday 2020 Mattress Deals

5. Casper

If you've dreamed of trying Casper, Cyber Monday is the time to buy one for a deal.

From now through the end of the night, you can save on tons of cozy goodies at Casper: Bundles are 30% off, while mattresses are discounted by 20%. You can also nab pillows and bedding at 10% off. The brand’s Original mattress, for instance, is normally priced from $595, but you can save between $89 to $194 on it right now depending on the size you choose. Featured in our list of the best mattresses in a box, we liked the breathable, open-cell top layer of this four-layer, 10-inch-thick bed. The Casper mattress topper, meanwhile, is our top pick for toppers, thanks to its quick expansion and durable-yet-supportive design. You can snag this Reviewed-approved pick, normally from $195, from $176, and save as much as $35.

Shop Casper Cyber Monday 2020 Mattress Deals

6. Purple

Purple is offering $100 off their original mattress for Cyber Monday.

There are tons of opportunities to save on Purple’s unique mattresses for Cyber Monday. The Original mattress, which is uniquely designed with squishy gel grid material, is $100 off for full, queen, and king sizes (while twin and twin XL sizes are $50 off). So comfortable was the Purple mattress in testing, it eliminated our tester's back pain—she even ended up buying one for herself. Meanwhile, the Hybrid Premier is $300 off, the Hybrid is $200 off and the kid mattress is $50 off. You can save even more when you shop the retailer’s bundles. For instance, when you purchase the Complete Harmony Bundle, consisting of two Harmony pillows, a set of sheets and a mattress protector, you'll net up to a $200 savings.

Shop Purple Cyber Monday 2020 Mattress Deals

7. Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle—our top pick for value—is offering 20% off site-wide for Cyber Monday.

Tuft & Needle is offering 20% off site-wide for its Cyber Monday sale, ending tonight at 11:59 MST. You can use this promotion on everything from mattresses to bedding, and of course pillows. We found ourselves thrilled with the brand’s Original mattress, which earned its place as the best value pick in our roundup of best mattresses in a box. It contains two layers of foam (a soft, 3-inch top layer with cooling graphite and a firm 7-inch layer at the bottom) that our tester found mitigated movement impressively well. The Original mattress typically retails from $350, but you can save up to $75 on it thanks to this holiday discount. (Psst! We also love the brand’s Original pillow, once $75, and on sale from $67.50, which we featured in our roundups of the best pillows and the best pillows for side sleepers.)

Shop Tuft & Needle Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

8. Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is offering 40% off its Essential mattress for Cyber Monday.

Tempur-Pedic's Cyber Monday 2020 sale is full of good deals, like $100 off any size Tempur-Adapt Mattress—no promo code necessary. The mattress comes in all sizes (including twin XL, California King, and a split king). You can also bundle the mattress with a base for extra savings. In addition, Tempur-Pedic is offering 40% off, or up to $800 in savings on its Essential mattress, as well as discounts on certain mattress and base sets. No bed is complete without a few good pillows, so why not add a couple to your order? Right now, Tempur-Pedic is offering buy-one-get-one-free on select pillows.

Shop Tempur-Pedic Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

9. Cocoon by Sealy

You can save as much as $800 on select Cocoon by Sealy products during Cyber Monday.

The Cyber Monday mattress deals are hot over at Cocoon by Sealy. Currently, you can score up to $799 in savings on the Chill Mattress. For example, if you opt for the queen-sized mattress for $699, a savings of $381 off the retail price, you'll get The Chill Bundle of two pillows and one sheet set included for free, which is a $179 value. For higher-end comfort, the Chill Mattress Hybrid Mattress, composed of a thick 12 inches of supportive foam and coils, is also on sale with a savings of up to $770. Don't sleep on this one!

Shop Cocoon by Sealy Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best mattress deals on Nectar, Sleep Number, and more