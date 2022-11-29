Cyber Monday is almost done—get the waterproof JBL Flip 6 for 31% off before the sale is over

Cyber Monday's almost done, get the JBL Flip 6 for 31% off. Don't wait.

It's Cyber Monday and the JBL Flip 6 is on sale for $89.95.

We love the JBL Flip line, and the Flip 6 is the best one yet, with increased weatherproofing that protects against dust as well as water.

Cyber Monday is almost done, and if you're looking to score some last minute deals for gifts look no further than the JBL Flip 6. On sale for 31% off on Amazon and Walmart, the Flip 6 is a super powered Bluetooth Speaker that's rugged enough to carry into the outback and powerful enough to DJ a party.

Usually priced at $129.95 you'll save $40 when you get the JBL Flip 6 this Cyber Monday. Now priced at $89.95 the Flip 6 is 31% off, and don't expect a repeat purchase anytime soon, JBL Flips are built to last.

These days the JBL Flip line is immediately recognizable, a meshed tube coated in a thick woven plastic, it features two passive bass radiators on either end, which tremble and move with the music. These buzzy radiators facilitate the bassy tone of the JBL, which has substantial sonic body for a device of its size and can easily stand out and punch well above its weight, even outdoors when in a park or by the pool.

Connecting to your JBL is easy, with Bluetooth it easily links with computers, iPhones and other devices. JBLs can actually be further chained together and used in unison in Party Boost mode to achieve an even bigger sound.

Physically, the JBL Flip 6 is perfectly engineered. It can be oriented horizontal to the ground, or be positioned like a column. It also features an IP67 rating, so not only will it buck water (even when submerged for minutes) it is also resistant to dust and sand—meaning it's even more beach proof than its predecessors.

Whether you're into camping, lounging on the beach, or your just looking for a simple solution to get bigger sound for movie night, the JBL Flip 6 is a perfect choice. Cyber Monday is almost over, pick up a JBL for only $89.95 while you've got the chance and check out more deals from Walmart.

