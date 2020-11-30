These Cyber Monday deals could save you some serious cash







Cyber Monday is here, and with its arrival comes the final onslaught of deals for the season. If you're looking to pick up a gift for a loved one or even yourself, you might find something in this list that could save you some serious cash. Below are some of our favorite deals currently available, which we'll be updating throughout the day. Go ahead, treat yourself.

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV - $1,099.99 ($398 off) at Amazon.com

Looking to up your TV game in a big way this Cyber Monday? For today only, you can snag this 82" monster for nearly $400 off its original price. This Samsung TV features a 4K picture, HDR capability, Alexa capability, 4 HDMI ports, and a refresh rate of 120hz. If your living room is feeling a little empty, this could be a great way to fill it up. You can learn more about this deal right here.

Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill - $169.99 (26% off) at Amazon.com

If you've never heard of Ninja kitchenware, you're missing out. Don't worry, the brand doesn't have anything to do with blue-haired Fortnite gamers, but what it does have is an awesome selection of products, including one of the most popular and highest-rated air fryers currently available on Amazon. You can check out their entire collection of products right here!

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer - $149.00 (50% off) at Walmart.com

It's 2020; we've all heard of air fryers by now. We're also most likely all familiar with pressure cookers. What we were not ready for when looking for great deals today, though, was the existence of a 2-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker. More than that, we certainly didn't expect it to be available for $150 off. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, this little device could add a whole new array of options to your recipe repertoire. You can learn all the details and pick it up for half off right here.

Mr. Coffee Simple Brew Coffee Maker - $17.59 (20% off) at Amazon.com

Sure, pour-overs are great, but when you wake up at 6 a.m. and need to start working, you probably don't have the desire or the time for a pour-over. With this Mr. Coffee, you just set it and forget it and by the time you wake up you have a hot pot waiting for you. Be a coffee snob on the weekend, but practicality wins on the weekdays. Check out the Amazon deal on this coffeemaker right here.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test - $99.00 (50% off) at Amazon.com

There's just something undeniably cool about knowing your genetic heritage. Add on top of that learning "how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions" and this might end up being some of the best money you can spend on a day like today. Normally, this pack costs $200, but you can pick it up right now for half-off.

Save up to 39% on select Shark vacuums at Amazon.com

Everyone needs a good vacuum, but not everyone has hundreds to spend on a top-of-the-line Dyson. That's where brands like Shark come in. Shark builds great vacuums for reasonable prices, and guess what, thanks to Cyber Monday, they're about to go from reasonable to downright excellent. Today only, you'll be able to save up to 39% on select Shark vacuums. Just make sure you get one that works for your house and your car!

Save up to 33% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash at Amazon.com

If you're in need of good car soap, this is the crème de la crème. There's not too much to say here. It'll make your car clean and shiny. If you ask us, knowing that you saved some cash when picking it up makes your car look just that much shinier. You can pick up the Gold Class Car Wash for a discount here or check out Meguiar's entire suite of products right here.

