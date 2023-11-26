Cyber Monday deals include 42 percent off one of our favorite Samsung microSD cards

For Cyber Monday, Amazon has discounted a selection of Samsung SSDs, including the company’s highly-regarded Pro Plus line of microSD cards. Through the end of tomorrow, the 128GB model is 42 percent off, making it just $11 before tax and shipping. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is also on sale, as are the 256GB variants of the Pro Ultimate and Evo Select models. After a modest 9 percent discount, the former is currently $32, down from $35.

Amazon has also discounted Samsung’s excellent T7 Shield portable drive. At the moment, the 1TB model is 6 percent off, or $5 off its typical $85 price. While this SSD is an Engadget favorite, we’ve seen it previously drop below the price Amazon is selling it for currently.

Samsung’s Pro Plus, Pro Ultimate and Evo Select lines are all featured in our guide to the best microSD cards. We like the Pro Plus models for their mix of performance and affordability. Although they’re not the fastest microSD cards Samsung sells (that distinction goes to the Pro Ultimate line), you’ll be hard pressed to find competing models in the same price range that offer better performance. In our testing, Samsung’s Pro Plus cards achieved sequential write speeds of around 130 MB/s and sequential read speeds of around 165 MB/s. Samsung also offers a 10-year warranty on its Pro Plus models.

If you’re unsure of what model to buy, your decision should be informed by what you plan to do with your new microSD card. If you intend to record a lot of 4K footage with either a camera or drone, you will need a faster card. Our guide has all the information to help you make your decision, but the short answer is to look for a model with at least a “V30” speed rating. For other cases such as storing dash cam footage and Switch games, you can save money by going for a slower model.

