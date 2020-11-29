Cyber Monday laptop deals: HP, Microsoft, Apple MacBooks, Lenovo and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday brought us some great laptop deals, but Cyber Weekend is now in full swing with even more eye-popping discounts. We've scoured the web to find the sweetest offers on the best laptops, from budget options to the best picks for students to Chromebooks.
Whether you're looking for an uber-affordable pony to get you going or you're after a top-line laptop, you'll find a great one for hundreds of dollars cheaper now than at any other time of year.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
If you're on the hunt for more sales, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of the year.
These are the best Cyber Weekend laptop deals from Apple, Dell, HP, and more
Everyday Laptops
HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 13.3-Inch Touchscreen Laptop from HP for $599.99 (Save $270): One of our favorite laptops this year, the HP Envy packs it all, from a seamless 2-in-1 design to excellent battery life to remarkable performance and build quality compared to its competition.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 13.3-Inch QLED Touchscreen Laptop from Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $200): This gorgeous machine has a brilliant display for a surprisingly low price.
LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop (Intel 10th-gen i5, 8GB, 25GB SSD) for $946.99 at Amazon (Save $353.00) This extremely lightweight laptop offers excellent battery life and a 15.6-inch screen, but it weighs about the same as most 13- and even 11-inch laptops.
Chromebooks
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 at Lenovo Store for $449 (Save $50): If you can't get the Asus Chromebook Flip listed above because of, say, a lack of a Costco membership, you should take a look at our top Chromebook and budget laptop of the year. It has everything the Chromebook Flip has, and while this discount isn't as steep, it's still better than paying full price.
HP Chromebook 14a at HP Store for $249 (Save $50): This HP is a little more humble, but it will get the job done for a very small price tag.
HP Chromebook x360 at HP Store for $299 (Save $80): This Chromebook isn't the fastest out there, but it's a lot of fun to use thanks to its awesome touch screen and stylus combo.
Gaming and Premium Laptops
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (10th-gen i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1699.99 (Save $300): This incredible gaming laptop can play all the latest games at high settings, with a display supporting up to 144fps. It's a fantastic deal and one of the best gaming laptops in this price range we've seen.
HP Spectre x360 13-Inch Convertible Laptop from HP for $719.99 (Save $330): Get HP's flagship consumer 2-in-1 for a crazy-low price. This model comes with more power than most people will ever need in a gorgeous 2-in-1 design with a beautiful screen.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-Inch from Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $299.01): This laptop is for those who need a stunning, snappy model that will last for many years.
Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from Best Buy for $1,149.99 (Save $150): While the new M1 MacBooks are impressive, don't discount the Intel-based Macs. They're cheaper than ever, and they still pack the performance, battery life and ergonomics we've come to expect from Apple.
Check out all the best Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday laptop deals: HP, Microsoft, Apple MacBooks, Lenovo and more