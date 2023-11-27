Cyber Monday sale: JetBlue offering flights out of Boston for as low as $49

JetBlue is marking Cyber Monday with a sale that offers travelers flights out of Boston’s Logan International Airport for as low as $49.

Logan’s largest carrier is holding a three-day sale for travelers looking to book a flight between January 9, 2024, and March 27, 2024.

Travelers can snag one-way flights to New York, Charlotte, and Richmond for just $49.

Other deals include a $59 flight to Baltimore, as well as trips to Florida for $64 and Los Angeles for $69.

JetBlue noted that the deals are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel for the lowest available fare.

The airline is also offering travelers up to $750 off flight and hotel accommodation packages with a $99 deposit.

