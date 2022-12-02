Cyber Monday sales still going on: Save at Amazon, Walmart, Nike and more

Cyber Monday deals continue on home, tech, fashion, kids and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 10:40 a.m. EST: You haven't missed your chance to save this holiday season! Beyond the sales at Amazon and Walmart, Solo Stove, Nike, Best Buy and lots of others have big deals still going on. We're still busy gathering the best sales and deals to help check everyone off your gift list, so stay posted and keep shopping these great savings. — Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed

Bargain hunters, rejoice! There are plenty of sales that are still available to shop after Cyber Monday, and we're keeping track of deals on everything from Apple products to Walmart bargains to Kate Spade handbags. If you want to get the best savings, shop now before it's too late—some of the deepest discounts are selling out.

►Extended Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2022: 145+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot

►Holiday shopping: You can still score these last-minute Cyber Monday iPad deals

►Cyber Monday deals are almost gone: Shop the 140+ last-chance savings available today

Featured Cyber Monday sales

Shop the Amazon Cyber Week sales while you still can.

Amazon's sitewide Cyber Weekend deals are still going strong. Shop everything from popular tech gifts (like this discounted Ring Video Doorbell) to beloved home appliances (like our favorite, the Ninja Speedi) that will make you feel like Santa.

Shop Cyber Monday at Amazon

Top 10 Cyber Monday retailers

Story continues

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals

Don’t miss a good deal on Cyber Monday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Major retailer Cyber Monday sales

Save big on deals from major retailers for everyone on your list.

Shop Cyber Monday deals on home goods, tech and more

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for impressive holiday gifts, Amazon is the perfect place to save. Enjoy Cyber Monday savings on smart tech, Amazon devices, home goods, fashion, kitchen essentials and so much more. Our top pick has to be the Ninja Speedi Air Fryer—our top-rated air fryer—marked down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Shop Cyber Monday deals at the Deals for Days sale

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop and its Cyber Monday sale offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, iPads, Macbooks, laptops, style, beauty and toys. If you're looking to save ahead of the holiday shopping rush they have an entire section dedicated to rollbacks on toys, including LEGO blocks, playsets, board games and more. If you sign up for Walmart+ you can get exclusive access to discounts and other member benefits.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Save up to 50%

The Nike sale includes everything from shoes to apparel and accessories. Save on sneakers for every kind of activity, loungewear and all the Nike gear for gifting this holiday season.

Shop the Nike sale

Shop savings up to 25% off

Bed Bath & Beyond is running a massive promotion with loads of Cyber Monday savings. Right now, you can shop up to 25% off essentials for your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday deals

Save big through Saturday

Macy's Black Friday sale is infamous, but some savings have continue. Macy's Cyber Specials keep the savings going, so be sure to shop now to beat the holiday rush.

Shop Macy's Cyber Specials sale

Shop huge discounts for Cyber Week

QVC offers up daily deals on electronics, home essentials—including air purifiers and dehumidifiers—and tons more. There's an impressive array of Cyber Week deals on tech, home, sleep and fashion items, including 40% off sweaters.

Shop the QVC Cyber Week sale

Cyber Monday tech sales

Shop massive markdowns at Samsung right now.

Shop discounts on top-rated tech

Best Buy is the place to shop for all the best tech on the market and it's ringing in the holiday season with big deals on the best devices. Cyber Monday is here at Best Buy, so right now, you can find hefty price cuts on everything from compact Sony headphones, to expansive Vizio smart TVs, to our top-rated Ninja air fryer and so much more. Tech junkies can't beat the discounts available at Best Buy today!

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Save up to $2,000 on portable power stations and generators

That power-stopping snowstorm (or rainstorm, depending on your local climate) is right around the corner, and now is the time to prepare. We tested the Bluetti AC200P and loved it for its long battery life and easy interface. Now you can save $500 on your own, or opt for the AC300 + 1*B300 for more robust backup coverage.

Shop the Bluetti Cyber Monday sale

Big savings on TV's and home audio

Crutchfield is running an array of exciting Cyber Monday deals, from heavily discounted TVs, to deals on speakers, headphones and up to $600 savings on select integrated amps.

Shop Cyber Monday at Crutchfield

Save up to 71% on laptops, monitors and computer accessories

Tech junkies rejoice at HP's Cyber Monday doorbuster deals available right now. You can shop for discounts on powerful laptops, expansive computer monitors and other tech accessories.

Shop the HP Cyber Monday Doorbuster deals

Up to 70% off select products

Keep the holiday carols playing with a new (and discounted) JBL speaker this season. Score big on speaker and headphone deals for a limited time.

Shop Holiday Sale at JBL

Shop exclusive Cyber Monday deals on Samsung Galaxy devices

Samsung is one of the most acclaimed names in the world of tech and the developer is offering a bevy of deals on its devices right now. For instance, you can expand your mobile tech arsenal with the Galaxy Z Fold4 for $350 off with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit or $450 off with no trade-in credit. Whatever you need for your home or your travels, Samsung has you covered.

Shop Samsung Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday sleep sales

Get a good night's rest with deals on mattresses and bedding.

Save 10% sitewide on organic mattresses

If you want to sleep soundly knowing you helped save the planet, shop Avocado mattresses for a greener sleeper. The developer is hosting its Organic sale by offering 10% off its collection of organic mattresses for kids and adults. The Avocado Green is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested for its consistently cool temperature and its springy, responsive surface that responded quickly to pressure or weight. Typically listed for $1,999, you can get the cozy sleeper for $100 off during this special sale.

Shop the Avocado Organic sale

$300 off during the Cyber Week sale

Awara is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested—and right now, you can snag a popular mattress for $300 off (plus $499 in free accessories). The sale includes all mattresses on the site and offers a free cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector at no extra cost.

Shop the Awara Cyber Week sale

Save 25% off sitewide

The best overall winner of our favorite bed sheets, Brooklinen is a brand worth splurging on. And now you can treat yourself to high quality sheets, loungewear and more at a discount, thank its 25% off sale.

Shop Cyber Monday at Brooklinen

Save 25% sitewide

Brooklyn Bedding is currently hosting its Cyber Monday sale, which means you can snag 25% off sitewide. You can get the Reviewed-favorite Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,332 in its queen size, for $999.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Cyber Monday sale

Save 25% on mattresses, plus up to 30% off sitewide

Score hefty savings on the biggest bedroom essential by shopping the Casper Cyber Monday sale. This sale is offering shoppers up to 25% off mattresses and up to 30% off sitewide. The Casper Original is a solid start: Though not a favorite among our testers, the Original didn't wake them up randomly in the middle of the night thanks to its cushiony feel.

Shop the Casper Cyber Monday sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Cocoon by Sealy is offering its Cyber Monday sale, with steep savings on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best we've tested, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets.

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy Cyber Monday event

25% off all mattresses and accessories

If you’re hunting for a new mattress, DreamCloud is offering 25% off everything on its site and giving away $599 worth of accessories with every order. The bundle includes a $200 set of sheets, $250 worth of pillows and a $149 mattress protector—all free during Cyber Monday week.

Cyber Week at DreamCloud

Save up to $820 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

Get the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep with the Leesa Hybrid mattress, on sale right now. As part of the brand's Cyber Monday sale, you can get the bed in the queen size for $1,699—$300 off its list price of $1,999. The Leesa Hybrid is not only the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, but it's also one of our favorite mattresses overall thanks to its balance of firm and soft feeling, making it comfy no matter what sleep position you prefer.

Shop Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress

Save 33% on sleep essentials sitewide

Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, you can get them for 33% off at this limited-time sale. Better still, you can also shop discounts on sheets, pillows and other sleep essentials from this quality brand in the extensive sale section.

Shop the Nectar Cyber Monday sale

Save up to $700 on all mattresses

Those looking for a soft sleeper should visit the Nolah Cyber Monday sale. Not only can you find mattresses up to $700 off, but you can also get two free pillows with your purchase. The best of the bunch is the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress, typically listed for $2,299 in its queen size but now available for $1,599. We tested the Evolution and found that this sleeper isolated motion well, relieved pressure and expanded to full capacity almost immediately after unboxing.

Shop the Nolah Cyber Monday sale

Each mattress sale includes free pillows, protector and sheet set

If you're looking to upgrade your whole sleep experience, this is the sale for you. When we tested Puffy's Lux Mattress, we loved how soft, cooling and cradling it was. (But those who prefer tougher mattresses can choose from Puffy's other selections, or take the provided quiz.) Once you find your fit, enjoy free pillows, a mattress protector and sheet set to help you sleep well—through 2023 and beyond.

Shop the Puffy Cyber Monday sale

$800 off mattresses and bases

At Purple, you can get $300 off mattresses and $500 off bases right now. Our sleep team recommends the original Purple Mattress, down to just $1,299 right now ($100 off, plus an extra $500 off the base if you purchase that, too).

Shop the Purple sale

Get $350 off orders of $1,000 or more

Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling mattress from Saatva—and get $350 off all orders of $1,000 or more for a limited time only. One great pick is the Saatva Classic, down from $1,795 to just $1,445 for the queen size. Ranking among our favorite hybrid mattresses, this bed impressed us with its edge support and overall comfort.

Shop the Saatva sale

Save up to $800 on mattresses and 25% off sleep accessories

Save big on your next night's sleep by shopping Tuft & Needle's Cyber Monday Sale. Right now, you can save up to $800 off the developer's line of mattresses and get 25% off sleep accessories. One essential to score is the Tuft & Needle Original mattress, normally priced at $995 in its queen size but now available for $595. The Original is our favorite affordable mattress for its ability to soften and adapt to the pressure of body weight with just enough give to cushion pressure points.

Shop the Tuft ＆ Needle Cyber Week Sale

Cyber Monday kids and baby deals

Save big on all things kids and babies.

Get up to 50% off all baby, kid, pregnancy and nursing

Now through November 28 you can earn up to $200 in rewards PLUS enjoy 50% off all things baby and kids, including strollers, car seats, monitors, toys, diapers and more.

Shop the Buy Buy Baby Cyber Week sale

Get up to 60% off holiday pajamas

You can shop kids' and babies' pajamas available for up to 60% off during this online Carter's sale. The site is offering daily deals on pajamas and children's clothes for the holiday season. Snag the cutest (and tiniest!) outfits for the colder weather, including slippers, dresses and more.

Shop Carter's Daily Deals

Up to 50% off everything

Revamp your mini fashionista's closet for the holiday season and save big at Hanna Andersson during the winter warm-up event going on now. Shoppers can get up to 50% off all products right now during this blowout sale.

Shop the Hanna Andersson sale

Up to 25% off sitewide

If you're trying to get your little one excited to learn, Little Passports has the perfect deal for you. From now until December 31st, you can save up to 25% off sitewide when you use the coupon code BMGM22. With their subscription boxes full of interactive activities, you can help your child learn about the jungle, space and so much more from the comfort of your own home.

Shop at Little Passports

Up to 60% off toys, games and more

Pottery Barn kids is offering some deep discounts on select items throughout their holiday sales event.

Shop Pottery Barn Kids holiday sale

25% off sitewide

It is time to save big on all the most legendary toys for your little ones at Melissa & Doug. For a limited time, you can save 25% off orders over $75 with code GIFTDEC22.

Shop the Melissa & Doug sale

Cyber Monday fashion sales

Give the gift of style with deals on handbags, clothing and more.

50% off sitewide

Get ready to cozy up, hit the outdoors and host the holidays with pride thanks to over 500 deals at Academy Sports. Shop up to 50% off sitewide with additional discounts off select items, like hundreds off of family games and more.

Shop Cyber Week deals at Academy Sports

40% off sitewide with code CYBER

Take advantage of the biggest sale of the year at Adidas with deals for everyone on your list. Enjoy select shoes under $100, stocking stuffers under $30 and cozy fleece items up to 60% off.

Shop the Adidas Cyber Monday sale

50% off outerwear

If you're looking for a cute new outfit to step out in this winter, there's no better time than now to shop. Make a statement this holiday season with discounts of 50% off outerwear and 40% off women's jeans.

Shop the Aerie sale

Up to 40% off sale

Time to get your yoga and pilates game on. Alo Yoga's trendy, tested and approved activewear has been worn by the likes of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, and now it's your turn to get in on the action. Enjoy 40% off sale items.

Shop the Alo Yoga Cyber Monday sale

Save 60%+ on sale items

Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for holiday vacations. With markdowns starting at 60% off, you can grab something for yourself and check some gifts off your list.

Shop the Athleta Sale

Save up to 75% off bonus sale

Backcountry has discounts across their entire catalog available through November 30. Shop now for all of your outdoor and winter gear.

Shop Backcountry deals

20% off with code BB20

Treating your loved one (or yourself) to something sparkly just got easier, thanks to Baublebar's Cyber Monday sale. Shop the brand's most popular rings for only $18, and enjoy 20% off everything, including custom gifts.

Shop Cyber Monday at Baublebar

Get 20% off everything sitewide

Stay cozy this fall by shopping Bombas socks, underwear and more, now available for helpful price cuts. Right now, the brand is offering everything for 20% off, including their iconic socks and slippers.

Shop Bombas

Save up to 60% off select items

Fashion brand Cider is offering up to 60% off certain products as part of its Flash Winter Sale. Grab those deals before they're gone!

Shop Cider's Cyber Monday deals

Up to 70% off

Coach Outlet is boasting the lowest prices of the year during its Cyber Week 2022 sale. You can score Coach bags up to 70% off.

Coach Outlet Cyber Week sale

Up to 50% off select styles

With all that holiday shopping you're going to be doing, you may need a comfy pair of shoes. Luckily, Crocs is offering up to 50% off select styles during its Cyber Monday sale.

Shop the Crocs Cyber Monday sale

Up to 30% off sitewide

You can save 30% across the entire Dickies site on jackets, hoodies, pants, hats and more.

Cyber Monday at Dickie’s

Buy one set of frames, get a second pair free and an extra 15% off

Get a better view of your holidays and beyond by shopping EyeBuyDirect. Right now, the glasses retailer is letting shoppers buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair free with an additional 15% off your total purchase with the promo code MORE15.

Shop the EyeBuyDirect's Cyber Monday sale

Save up to 80% off everything

Right now, you can up to 80% on all styles at Forever 21 for the holidays and beyond. Shop highly-rated sweaters and outerwear just in time for cooler weather. If you need inspiration, check out deals on sweaters, winter dresses, jumpsuits and more.

Shop the Forever 21 Cyber Monday sale

Up to 70% off sale items plus 35% off everything else

Treat your love one (or yourself) to sustainable, stylish athleisure from Girlfriend Collective—at a great price. Right now, select items are available for up to 70% off, so you can stock up on everything from matching sets to accessories. Save 35% on the rest of the site.

Shop the Girlfriend Collective sale

Get up to 50% off frames

Upgrade your vision with crystal clear savings on eyewear and frames from GlassesUSA right now. Right now, you can buy one pair of frames and get a second pair at no charge with free shipping. You can also save up to 50% on frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Shop the GlassesUSA sale

Up to 40% off sitewide

The chilly days of winter are only beginning. Stock up on Huckberry's highly rated wool footwear, cozy knit sweaters and more to keep all both indoor and outdoor endeavors this season nice and toasty.

Shop Huckberry's Cyber Monday Access sale

Up to 30% off sitewide

At Jos. A. Bank, you can shop up to 30% off during the December Deals sale. Save on tuxes, sweaters, topcoats and more.

Cyber Monday at Jos A Bank

Up to 60% off handbags and leather goods

Hunting for Kate Spade deals? You can score up to 60% off full-priced handbags and leather goods right now.

Shop Kate Spade sale

Get up to 75% off

Right now, you can shop up to 75% off at Kate Spade Surprise. This includes the brand's iconic purses, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Get 75% off at Kate Spade Surprise

Up to 70% off site wide

With the code FLURRY, you can unlock up to 70% off your entire order at Lands’ End today. The deal ends at midnight, so shop quickly if you’re interested.

Cyber Week at Lands’ End

Shop activewear specials

Get active in 2023 with lululemon's Cyber Monday savings

Jumpstart that healthy new year's resolution with the help of lululemon's Gift Guide. You can still save on popular products like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($750 off!).

With cooler weather on the way, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop rare savings on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

Save up to 60% on Michael Kors, Adidas, Steve Madden

There are plenty of ways to get savings on eye-catching styles when you shop Nordstrom's limited-time sale section. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, Nordstrom has the cream of the crop and there are tons of markdowns available now.

Shop holiday deals at Nordstrom

Save 60% storewide

Save 60% off of everything in your cart at Old Navy. Shop now for the best deals!

Shop Old Navy

Save up to 40% on specials

REI is known for offering some of the top outdoors gear and sportswear in the business. Right now, you can save up to 40% off of special deals on their site.

Shop the REI Cyber Week sale

Up to 80% off site wide, plus 25% off

ThirdLove makes some of our editors’ favorite bras—and right now, you can get them 80% off, plus an extra 25% off orders over $150 with the code TL-CM25. We recommend the brand’s wireless options.

Cyber Monday at ThirdLove

50% off plus an extra 30% off select styles

Get ready to bundle up and get active this winter with 50% off across Under Armour's site, plus an extra 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30. Everything from popular down jackets to cozy fleece joggers are available at more affordable prices, so you can treat the whole family to high quality athletic wear.

Shop the Under Armour sale

Cyber Monday beauty sales

These Cyber Week beauty deals are still going strong.

Get holiday party-ready from head to toe with the Ultra 5-piece Body & Face System and save 25%, plus free shipping.

Save 25% at Crépe Erase

50% off select items and 15% off all sets

You can snag 50% off select items at Facetheory, plus save 15% on all sets. Shop serums, moisturizers, cleansers and more reviewer favorites from this vegan beauty brand.

Shop the Facetheory sale

30% off select holiday sets

The beauty guru on your list deserves Rihanna-caliber products. Luckily, holiday sets at Fenty Beauty are 30% off during its cyber week sale. And keep an eye out for extra-discounted items, which can score you savings up to 60%.

Shop Cyber Week at Fenty Beauty

40% off select products

Shop one of our editor’s favorite skincare sites, Tula, for 40% off select products plus 24% off serums. Shop holiday gifts, starter sets, and skincare solutions specific to your own beauty needs.

Tula Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday home & furniture sales

Clean up this deal on a cordless Dyson vacuum.

Save on DNA test packages

You can score significant savings on a DNA test. Save up to $50 on all of their packages.

Shop the AncestryDNA Holiday sale

Get up to 40% off select styles

Boll & Branch commits to making their bedding from 100% organic materials, along with a promise that they only pay fair wages to their workers. You'll sleep soundly knowing that these are high-quality products produced through ethical business practices. This is their biggest sale of the year with savings up to 40% with code EXTRA25.

Shop the Boll & Branch sale

40% off select styles ending soon

The temps are dropping and the days are shortening, which means all we want to do is cuddle up under the Big Blanket. When we tried this $150+ blanket for a full year, we were able to confidently confirm this product is worth the hype (and the price tag). Right now, you can shop the iconic blankets and bedding for everyone on your list, and save up to 40% on select styles.

Shop sales at Big Blanket

Save up to 30%

Get up to 30% off dining furniture and tabletop must-haves for holiday hosting or gifting. For online shoppers, get a $20 e-bonus card when you buy $100 in e-gift cards.

Shop CB2 sales

Save up to 40% sitewide with Cozy Earth Holiday deals

For a limited time only, save up to 40% sitewide on bedding, bath, loungewear and more during the Cozy Earth Holiday sale. You can get one of the best comforters that we tested this year, the Cozy Earth Bamboo comforter, for $510.30, marked down from the original price of $729 for a queen size (a $218.70 savings).

Shop the Cozy Earth Holiday sale

Save hundreds on vacuums, hair care and air purifiers

Cyber Week deals continue at Dyson. Vacuums, air purifiers, fans, and hair care products are all selling at reduced prices.

Shop Dyson's Cyber Week sale

Save 40% on select tools

Snag a Dewalt starter kit for just $199 and save up to 40% on other top-brand tools. You can also shop for appliances equipped with Hubspace, the new smart home control app from The Home Depot.

Holiday sales at Home Depot

Save up to 74% on select home essentials

Black Friday and Cyber Week sales are still going strong at HSN with up to 74% off select items. Shop savings on cookware, sweaters, beauty products and more while the sale lasts. Save $20 on your first order with code HSN2022 and save 20% in the app with code JOLLY.

Shop HSN Black Friday and Cyber Week deals

Save up to 60%

During their holiday sales event, you can save up to 60% off select fabrics, sewing machines, yarn, decorations, and more.

Shop Joann's doorbuster sales

Save up to 50% on select tools and accessories

At Lowe’s, you can shop up to 50% off select tools, accessories and pre-lit Christmas trees, plus 25% off holiday décor.

Holiday savings at Lowe’s

Save 30% off all purchases

Feeling crafty? Now is the time to stock up on crafting and art supplies, trees, tech, frames and games at Michael's Cyber Monday sale. So much more than just yarn and sewing needles, Michael's is also the place to buy holiday decor, party supplies and more. Enter code 30ENTIRE221201 for 30% off everything.

Shop the Michael's Cyber Monday sale

25% off holiday cards, plus free shipping

Don't put off those annual holiday greeting cards—now is the best time to place your order. Minted is offering 20% holiday cards, plus free shipping, with code LETITSNOW22.

Shop Minted's Cyber Monday sale

Overstock Cyber Week sale

With the change in seasons comes the need to bring something new into your home. For that, there's the Overstock Cyber Monday sale with up to 70% off on furniture, rugs, bedding and so much more.

Shop the Overstock Cyber Week sale

Deals up to 70% off on furniture, decor, bedding and more

Pottery Barn is running a massive holiday sale that offers 50% off favorite holiday gifts plus deals up to 70% off furniture, rugs and more.

Pottery Barn Holiday sale

25% off machine-washable rugs

Get up to 20% off sitewide—including furniture. As for Ruggable's famous machine-washable rugs? Those are 25% off. Use code BF22R to snag these deals.

Shop Ruggable's sale

Save up to 50% off

Support independent artists and save big. Get up to 50% off gift wrap at Society6.

Shop the Society6 sale

Save up to 40% on select fire pits and a free Mesa with code FREEMESA

Solo Stove's cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag the Bonfire + Stand 2.0 bundle for just $239.99—$230 off the full $469.99 list price during this Solo Stove fire pit sale. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, we found that the Bonfire was quick to start and easy to transfer—making it a great option for camping trips and beach bonfires.

Shop the Solo Stove fire pit sale

Shop deals up to 70% off at Wayfair

Wayfair is a great place to shop for a discount—and it’s even better during Cyber Monday. Shop discounted furniture, couches, décor, mattresses, home goods and more through Cyber Monday at Wayfair.

Wayfair Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday kitchen deals & cooking sales

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixers are on sale this Cyber Monday

Shop long-lasting cookware on sale

Update your kitchen collection by shopping for various pots and pans from All-Clad. The sale section features individual and packaged items discounted for less than $50. That means you can get the expansive 10-piece nonstick cookware set with frying pans, saucepans and more for $100 off.

Shop the All-Clad sale

Save up to 35% during the Holiday sale

We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 35% off tailgating and fall cooking essentials, including briskets and roasts, steaks, sausages, chicken wings and more.

Shop the Crowd Cow Holiday sale

$1.49/meal on your 1st box

Make a New Year's resolution to cook more—and save money. Although EveryPlate is one of the most affordable meal kits, it doesn't skimp on flavor. And right now you can enjoy an even lower price. Try EveryPlate at $1.49/meal on your first box and 20% off your next two boxes.

Shop the EveryPlate sale

Save 60% off your first box

Hitting the gym and preparing healthy, protein-packed meals afterwards can sometimes be a lot. Luckily, Factor can ship pre-made, diet-conscious meals right to your door (and they taste delicious). Enjoy 60% OFF your first box and 20% OFF the next 4 boxes with code REVIEWED60OFF.

Shop the Factor sale

Up to 50% off select items

From the quirky, direct-to-consumer brand that brought us the best casserole dish, you can now shop Great Jones statement cookware for up to half off. Winter comfort food and baked goods will forever be upgraded with products like The Dutchess and Hot Dish.

Shop Cyber Monday at Great Jones

Meals start at $5.99 per serving

Make healthy eating a priority by signing up for Green Chef meal deliveries today. The customer-favorite subscription service brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door, and, right now, new customers can get servings starting as low as $5.99 in their packages.

Shop the Green Chef sale

30% off sets + free shipping

Jump start your new year's resolution of healthy home cooking with a brand new cookware set from GreenPan. Right now, cookware sets are 30% off, and some products (like our favorite ceramic nonstick pan, the 11" Valencia Pro) are available at an even bigger 50% discount. Run, don't walk, to score these deals now.

Shop Cyber Monday at GreenPan

Get 21 meals for free

Right now, you can get delicious meals delivered to your door at more wallet-friendly prices when you sign up for HelloFresh. One of the best meal kit delivery services we have tested, HelloFresh features big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes. Sign up today to get 21 free meals, three surprise gifts and free shipping.

Get 21 free meals at HelloFresh

75% off your first box, 60% off your next two

Home Chef is the best meal kit we’ve ever tested, and right now, you can try it for a significantly reduced price for Cyber Monday 2022. You can sign up for your first Home Chef box at 75% off, then your next two boxes at 60% off.

Sign up for Home Chef

Save 15% on pods, or 20% the more you buy

Skip the lines at the coffee shop by having your own brews at home with the help of Keurig. The brand is offering 15% off all pods and 20% off purchases of five or more. Save 25% when you subscribe to pod orders.

Keurig coffee deals

Save hundreds on stand mixers and up to 30% on major appliances

It's time to finally invest in that stand mixer you've been eyeing (and see why we've ranked it as the best). KitchenAid's iconic 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer and Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer are both on sale ($200 off and $100 off, respectively). And large appliances like ranges, dishwashers and refrigerators are also discounted with up to 30% savings.

Shop Cyber Monday at KitchenAid

Up to 30% off sitewide

Right now, you can shop up to 30% off stainless steel cookware at Made In, who makes some of the best cookware we’ve tested in our labs. You can save on cookware sets, kitchen sets, individual frying pans and more.

Shop Holiday Sale at Made In

Save on appliances and cookware

We've been impressed by a wide range of Ninja Kitchen products—from the Foodi, our favorite multicooker, to the Speedi, our favorite air fryer. If you're ready to take your kitchen tools up a notch, now's the perfect time to invest. Ninja is offering up to $150 off select products and 20% off almost everything else.

Shop Cyber Monday at Ninja Kitchen

Save $46 on the trendy Always Pan

Cooking has never been easier (or more stylish) than with the Our Place Always Pan. We're big fans of the Always Pan for its ability to quickly conduct heat and be compatible with all cooktops, making it the perfect cooking tool for those in different-sized kitchens who want less hassle with their meal prep. Typically listed for $145, the all-in-one cookware is on sale for $46 off at $99.

Get the Our Place Always Pan for $99

Save up to 40% on cookware and accessories

Eva Longoria's stunning cookware line is on major sale, with the nonstick, nontoxic pot-and-pan set going for $160 (a $90 savings). You can also save on the brand's charming accessories, like the stackable steamer, splatter screen and pot holders.

Shop Cyber Monday at Risa

$25 off orders of $99+

Stock up on steaks, roasts and chops for your holiday feasts, or find the perfect gift for the meat lover on your list. Use code SRFREVIEWED to get $25 off orders of $99+ through 12/31/22.

Shop Snake River Farms

Save up to 75% on kitchen essentials

Sur La Table is offering deep discounts on tons of must-have cookware and kitchen essentials—including iconic products from Le Creuset. You can snag Cyber Monday deals on small appliances, cookware and more for as much as 75% off.

Shop the Sur La Table sale

Save 30% on any one item

Thermoworks is offering 30% any one item today, plus several items that are still up to 50% off.

Shop Thermoworks deals

Get $250 off the Tovala Smart Oven

Tovala, the meal kit delivery service that makes cooking easy with its clever smart oven, is offering a major discount this Cyber Week. Normally priced at $299, the Tovala Smart Oven is available for just $49 when you sign up for 6 weeks of Tovala meals over the span of six months.

Get the Tovala Smart Oven for $49

Cyber Monday streaming sales

Stream away with the best Cyber Monday deals on streaming services.

Lock in rates before prices increase

While it may not technically be a Cyber Monday-specific sale, we'd be remiss to not mention that Disney+ is planning to raise their prices starting December 8th. If you were thinking about buying in to the service, which also features Hulu and ESPN+, you can lock in your rates now and just pay $7.99/month or $79.99 a year.

Disney+ for $79.99 a year

Get two classes for the price of one

Give the gift of celebrity-lead lecture classes this season—and get to benefit from a membership of your own—with Masterclass's 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal. Each subscription provides access to over 180 classes for a wide range of interests, and you can choose to personalize your gift with a message and class suggestions.

Masterclass 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal

Save 50% off your first year

You can save an impressive 50% off your first year's subscription to Paramount+ by signing up before November 28th. Not only does this give you access to your favorite movies and shows, but this package also includes Showtime's massive library of content.

Paramount+ for 50% off

Half-off your first month

Try Sling for HALF OFF your first month, PLUS get a FREE Amazon FireTV Stick Lite when you subscribe to Sling.

SlingTV Cyber Monday sale

Just $5/month for your first three months

If you sign up for a STARZ subscription now, you'll only pay $5 a month for your first three months.

STARZ Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday pet sales

Get your pup some Cyber Monday deals they'll love.

Save 60% on a cat DNA test

Today only you can save 60% on a Basepaws DNA test for your favorite family feline with coupon code XMAS.

Shop Basepaws holiday deals

Up to 40% off pet essentials

Chewy is celebrating Cyber Monday with tons of pet-approved deals on best-selling dog and cat products. For a limited time, you can shop Chewy’s sale section to save as much as 40% off dog and cat toys, 30% off dog and beds, or check out Chewy's deals under $10 for discounts on toys, treats and more. You can also save up to 40% on cat and dog treats, perfect for stocking stuffers for your four-legged friends!

Shop Chewy deals

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens the first Monday following Black Friday: November 28th. It traditionally marks the capstone of the Black Friday sales event, though many discounts continue through the end of the month. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Cyber Monday sales typically last until the end of the day on November 28, 2022, though some sales are still going strong.

What retailers are having Cyber Monday sales?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Cyber Monday.

Does Apple have Cyber Monday sales?

Yes! We're keeping track of the best Apple sales and deals here.

Bookmark this page and check on it daily. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday 2022: Sales still going on at Amazon, Walmart and more