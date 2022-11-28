Cyber Monday Sales On Track to Break Record Despite US Inflation

Spencer Soper
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US shoppers have spent $6.3 billion so far on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Inc., a robust showing that suggests steep discounts attracted inflation-stung shoppers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cyber Monday spending will reach as much as $11.6 billion, making it the biggest online spending day ever, according to Adobe.

“There is a ton of momentum coming into Cyber Monday, after a surprising Sunday where consumers latched onto early deals and spent nearly $5 billion online, shattering previous records,” said Vivek Pandya, a lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. “With discounts set to reach new heights today, Adobe expects Cyber Monday will be a major bright spot this season.”

The promotional period from Thanksgiving through Monday -- now known as the Cyber Five -- was nothing like 2021, when supply-chain snarls prompted people to shop earlier and retailers to skimp on discounts. This year stores were saddled with a glut of unsold merchandise, forcing them to offer sharply reduced prices to lure bargain-hunters looking to offset higher food and fuel costs.

Hot sellers included Legos, drones and digital cameras. Discounts were steeper compared with a year earlier. For instance, electronics had average discounts of about 20% and toys 22%, according to Adobe, which tracks 1 trillion visits to retail websites and monitors sales of more than 100 million products.

Conflicting economic indicators have made this year’s holiday season difficult to predict. Unemployment remains low, but interest rates are rising and lofty prices have made inflation top of mind. Adobe doesn’t adjust its forecast for inflation, but said the slow rate of growth isn’t entirely inflation-driven because prices for many consumer goods, particularly electronics, have dropped from a year ago.

Big sale days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been gradually losing their cachet as shoppers spread their spending over longer periods. Black Friday online spending rose 2.3% to $9.12 billion and was better than anticipated, Adobe said. The total for November and December combined is set to reach $209.7 billion, up 2.5% from last year, the firm said.

Shoppers less concerned about Covid-19 returned to stores for more of their shopping, which blunted online sales growth, according to Adobe. Overall Black Friday spending -- both online and in store -- was up 12% from a year earlier, according to data from Mastercard.

Amazon.com Inc. promoted itself as a destination for holiday deals, which benefited the independent merchants who sell more than half of the products on the site. Branded Group, which carries more than 40 houseware, personal care and leisure brands on Amazon, said sales are on track to increase 75% during the five-day promotional period. The company had more inventory than it did last year so could offer more deals, including 40% off a 17-piece Home Hero kitchen knife set.

“Consumers probably look for deals in an inflationary environment, but this is also good news about the strength of US consumption,” said the Branded Group Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant.

Cyber Monday “isn’t worth waiting for anymore” since most retailers just rebrand their Black Friday deals as Cyber Monday deals, said Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at the deal-monitoring website BlackFriday.com. Retailers offered bargains on counter-top kitchen appliances and electronics, which will likely be discounted even further after Christmas for those not in a rush, she said.

“Anything they don’t sell will be marked down again,” she said. “So you only have to buy it now if you want to give it to someone as a gift.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Resurgent Yen at Risk of Bigger Moves Still If 1998 Is Any Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen is rebounding rapidly after tumbling last month to its weakest level in four decades and there could be more turbulence ahead if the currency echoes its behavior from previous tumultuous episodes.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“The potential for a whipsaw correction similar in magnitude to what we saw

  • Hedge Fund SPX Taps Former Goldman Trader for Asia Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian hedge fund manager SPX Capital has enlisted a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trader to set up its new Singapore office, kicking off its expansion into Asia. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingWilliam Bethlem, who joined SPX last year, will oversee the push, Bruno Pandolfi, a co-founder at the asset

  • Poland's CD Projekt third-quarter profit soars thanks to Cyberpunk boost

    "The popularity of the series and the positive reception of the 1.6 update to Cyberpunk 2077, released a week earlier, had a measurable impact on the game's sales," CD Projekt Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said in a statement. Net profit came in 98.7 million zlotys ($21.94 million), compared to the 88 million zlotys expected by analysts. The third quarter was the best so far this year for sales of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt's Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said, without giving a specific number.

  • Inflation is ‘flat to negative in the online space,’ Adobe researcher says

    Taylor Schreiner, Adobe Senior Director of Digital Insights, helps break down how consumers are expected to shop online during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, some of the most popular items ahead of Christmas, food inflation, and the outlook for retailers.

  • TREASURIES-Yields little changed as Fed officials counter notion rates cuts beckon

    Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting in early November gave succor to a market hoping the Fed might slow early next year its fatest and most aggressive rate hiking campaign in decades. The Fed needs to raise rates quite a bit further to control inflation and lower it toward the U.S. central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said. New York Fed President John Williams declined to say how fast and how long he believes rates need to be raised in coming months, but he reckoned a rate cut is possible in 2024 as inflation pressures ease.

  • Asia Stocks Picture Mixed on Fed View, China Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks opened on a cautious note in Asia on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials stressed that more interest rate hikes were coming and as Covid protests eased in China amid a heavy police presence on city streets.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionEquities declined in Australia and Japan while futures for Hong

  • China Stocks Defy US Gloom on Optimism Over Earnings, Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rose Monday, bucking a broad market selloff, amid stronger-than-expected earnings, newly-announced housing support measures and speculation that nationwide protests could hasten a shift away from Covid Zero policies.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe Nasdaq Golden Dragon China I

  • Bitbuy Announces the Appointment of Jeff Fitzgerald as Vice President of Sales, Private Wealth and Corporate Solutions

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), through its subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy"), announces the appointment of Jeff Fitzgerald as Vice President of Sales, Bitbuy Private Wealth and Corporate Solutions. The industry veteran possesses over 15 years of corporate and institutional foreign exchange sales and trading experience with institutions such as TD Ba

  • China Relaxes Some Pandemic Restrictions as Anti-CCP Protests Strain ‘Zero-Covid’ Approach

    Beijing relaxed certain Covid restrictions after weekend protests challenging CCP leadership, but party leaders are still clinging to their "zero-Covid" strategy.

  • Japan’s Job Market Remains Tight, Keeping Pressure on Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s labor market showed further signs of tightening in October, a development that will help keep upward pressure on wages.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe job-to-applicants ratio climbed to 1.35 last month, meaning there were 135 jobs offered for every 100 applicants, the labor ministry reported Tuesday

  • Northrop’s B-21 is almost here. What’s next for the stealthy bomber?

    Northrop Grumman has touted the B-21 Raider bomber as "the world's first sixth-generation aircraft."

  • Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

    Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation. Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year’s biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores. Adobe’s numbers are not adjusted for inflation, but the company says demand is growing even when inflation is factored in.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • Wheat Supply From Australia Now at Risk From Road and Rail Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat farmers in eastern Australia are already battling floods, water-logged fields and crop disease as they prepare for harvest. But now they’re facing another challenge: washed-out roads and shuttered rail links.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionAustralia is normally one of the world’s largest exporters of whea

  • Winners and losers at the box office over Thanksgiving weekend

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal breaks down the box office return from Thanksgiving weekend releases, including "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story" and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

  • Face of climate-change protest Greta Thunberg joins lawsuit against Sweden

    Greta Thunberg, arguably the world's most famous climate activist, is part of a lawsuit filed against the Swedish government charging inaction on global warming.

  • Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak

    Legal counsel for the Supreme Court on Monday responded to an inquiry from Democratic lawmakers by reiterating Justice Samuel Alito’s denial of a report alleging that the outcome of a pending religious liberty case in 2014 was disclosed to Alito’s dinner guests. The statement by the court’s lawyer, Ethan Torrey, comes after The New York…

  • China's COVID protests continue, dragging on major indices.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Dave Briggs examine China's most recent protests tied to COVID lockdown policies and how it may affect brands like Apple.

  • Rockets improving by becoming one of NBA’s best rebounding teams

    Led by Alperen Sengun, the #Rockets now rank third in the NBA in rebounds per game, and it’s played a huge role in their recent wins. @BigSargeSportz has more on their improvement:

  • Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field

    It follows the discovery of a Roman villa in Rutland hailed as one of the most significant in Britain.