Peacock Cyber Monday streaming deal gets you a one-year Premium subscription for only $20

Most of the best streaming deals we've seen for the holiday season are still available for Cyber Monday — but many of them will end soon. One of which is this Peacock Cyber Monday deal that ends at the end of the day today. With it, you can get your first year of Peacock Premium for only $20 when you use the code YEARLONG at checkout and pay the total upfront. If you prefer to pay each month, you can get the same access for $2 per month for the first year with the code BIGDEAL at checkout. As is the case with many streaming deals, this offer is only available to new subscribers.

If you recently canceled your Peacock subscription on account of NBCUniversal raising prices in July, this is a good opportunity to pay less for the service than it cost before the hike. Since launching in 2020, Peacock has accumulated more than 20 million subscribers on the back of programming like The Office, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and reality TV shows like Love Island. NBCUniversal has also invested in original programming, releasing shows like Bel-Air, which reimagines The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a modern-day drama series. Since May of last year, the service has also offered next-day streaming of Bravo shows in effort to differentiate itself from competing streaming platforms.

A subscription could be a gift for yourself or a family member. Either way, $20 for a year of service is hard to beat, especially with streaming prices rising across the board.

