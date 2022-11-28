Cyber Monday: Tips to shop safely

Although great deals can be found on Cyber Monday, there are a few things to keep in mind before hitting the checkout button.

Cyber criminals become more bold and aggressive during the holiday season. Experts say thieves will send fake links directing consumers to fraudulent pages or even create fake receipts with the intention of stealing personal information and money.

When shopping online, use secure payment methods that have fraud protection like PayPal or Amazon. Never access a website through a link sent by text, email or social media.

Channel 11 checked in with a cybersecurity expert who offered some advice.

“Don’t rush. Scams always want us to rush so we can’t research or think about what we’re doing,” said Chris Peltz with Guidepoint Security. ”The next thing to do is research...Check out online, research the company, research the retailers. If you’re trying to install an app, go to the Apple Store, go to the Google Store...Look through reviews.”

TRENDING NOW:

Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram Missing Cleveland woman found dead in a backyard in Allegheny County, death ruled as homicide VIDEO: Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts