Cyber Monday TV deals: Save hundreds on sets from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Cyber Monday is traditionally one of the best times of the year to pick up a new TV, with the discounts often matched only by the stretch around the Super Bowl and the spring period after brand new models are announced. This year looks to be no different. To help ensure you buy a set that's actually worth your money, we've sorted through the sales and rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals we could find for 2023. Though many of these deals have technically been available for a few weeks, most represent the lowest prices we've seen. And while we don't formally review TVs at Engadget, we've thoroughly researched price histories and reviews from other sites we trust to ensure you get the right TV for your needs — whether it's a premium OLED TV, a budget-friendly model or just any sort of mammoth 75-inch screen. You can find our full selection below, which includes top-rated sets from Samsung, LG and Sony, plus a few recommended streaming services, soundbars and media streamers.

Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals

55-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV

A 55-inch model of Samsung’s S90C OLED TV is still available for $1,298 at Amazon, Walmart and B&H. Samsung itself has it for $2 more. This has been the S90C’s price for the last several weeks but, outside of a brief drop to $1,098 at B&H earlier this month, it matches the lowest rate we’ve tracked. The S90C has received near-universal praise for its QD-OLED panel, which uses quantum dots to boost its peak brightness and color saturation while retaining the high contrast and deep black tones of a typical OLED display. Put another way: It looks great, and it should hold up better than most OLED TVs in a bright room. It’s also an ideal gaming TV, as it has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to a 144Hz refresh rate in 4K. The main drawback is that, like all Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support the popular Dolby Vision HDR format.

42-inch LG C3 OLED TV

The LG C3 OLED TV is down to $897 for a 42-inch model at Amazon and B&H, which matches its all-time low. The C3 lacks the quantum-dot tech of the Samsung S90C, so it can’t get quite as bright or colorful. But it still offers most of the expected perks of a good OLED panel, including high contrast, wide viewing angles and smooth motion. It supports Dolby Vision HDR as well, plus it’s available in smaller sizes than the S90C — hence why we’re highlighting the 42-inch model here. Larger versions are also discounted, but they’re priced close enough to the S90C that most people should opt for the Samsung TV instead. If you want a premium TV for a smaller space — and can keep the set away from glare — this model should fit the bill.

48-inch LG A2 OLED TV

The 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV, meanwhile, is on sale for $550 at Best Buy. We’ve seen numerous deals for this set over the course of the year, but this one matches the lowest price we’ve tracked. The A2 is an entry-level model from 2022, so it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, lacks HDMI 2.1 ports and doesn't support other gaming-friendly features like VRR. It has noticeably lower peak brightness than higher-end OLEDs like the C3, too, so it won’t pop as much with HDR content. That said, it's still an OLED TV, so it still delivers deep contrast, bold colors, wide viewing angles and low input lag for the money. At this price, it should be a nice step-up option for smaller or secondary rooms.

55-inch Sony A95L OLED TV

If money is truly no object, the 55-inch Sony A95L is $300 off and down to a new “low” of $2,498 at Amazon and B&H (and $2,500 at Best Buy). That’s far from cheap, but this ultra-premium QD-OLED TV has received wide praise for delivering perfect black levels, superb image processing, particularly punchy colors, and high brightness levels relative to other OLED sets. It’s another Google TV and, unlike the Samsung S90C, it supports Dolby Vision HDR. It can even play games at 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision, and several reviews praise the quality of its built-in speakers. The main negative, apart from its eye-watering price, is that it only has two HDMI 2.1 ports. The S90C should be a better value for most, particularly gamers, but this deal makes the A95L at least a little cheaper than usual.

Best Cyber Monday 4K LED TV deals

55-inch Samsung The Frame LED TV (LS03B)

The 55-inch version of Samsung’s The Frame TV is down to $978 at Amazon and B&H, which is nearly $400 off its average street price in recent months. It’s available for a couple bucks more at Samsung and Best Buy. If you want something smaller, the 50-inch model is a good buy at $898, too. This LED TV lacks contrast-boosting features like local dimming and mini-LED backlights, so its picture quality, while good, can’t match the best sets in its price range. Instead, you’d buy a Frame TV for its style. The whole thing is designed to look like a mountable piece of wall art, and when you aren’t watching something, you can use it to display artwork and photos. The TV comes with a few pieces by default, while others are available with an optional subscription.

55-inch Hisense U8K LED TV

The 55-inch Hisense U8K is available for $698 an Amazon and Walmart, which is an all-time low and $50 less than its typical street price in recent months. Best Buy has it for $700. The 65-inch model is also down to a new all-time low of $867, while the 75-inch set is at a low of $1,290. Several reviews have praised the U8K as one of the year’s best values among midrange TVs, one that gets impressively bright and delivers strong contrast for an LED display. It comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports that play 4K video up to 144Hz, it supports all the major HDR formats and its Google TV platform is easier to use than most smart TV UIs. Its motion and color performance will still trail a good OLED TV, though, and reviews say it’ll wash out much more heavily when viewed from an angle. But if you want to stay under $1,000, it should be a good value.

65-inch Hisense U6K LED TV

The Hisense U6K is down to $350 for a 55-inch model and $498 for a 65-inch model, both of which represent all-time lows. The U6K is a well-reviewed option for those on a tighter budget, as it’s one of the few affordable sets to use quantum dots, mini-LED backlights and full-array local dimming. All of that helps it deliver better contrast and color volume than most TVs in this price range. It can’t get as bright as the U8K or TCL QM8, so it won’t exactly sparkle with HDR content, and its picture will degrade when viewed at an angle. Its 60Hz refresh rate and lack of HDMI 2.1 ports mean it’s not ideal for gaming, either. But trade-offs are to be expected for less than $500; if you don’t want to pay up for a higher-end model, this looks to be a solid compromise.

75-inch Hisense U7K LED TV

We’ll also note the Hisense U7K, which is down to a low of $900 for a 75-inch set at Best Buy. The 65-inch and 55-inch models are also available for lows of $700 and $480, respectively. As its name suggests, this TV sits between the U8K and U6K in Hisense’s lineup: It doesn’t look as rich or bright as the former, but it’s a step up over the latter if you can afford to stretch your budget a little more.

65-inch TCL QM8 LED TV

The TCL QM8 is generally regarded as a close rival to the Hisense U8K in the same price bracket. Its 65-inch model is now down to $900 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is only $2 higher than lowest price we’ve tracked. Like Hisense’s set, the QM8 uses quantum dots, mini-LED backlights and an expansive local dimming feature to deliver strong contrast for a non-OLED TV and enough brightness to overcome glare in any room. It, too, runs Google TV, and it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that can play in 4K/144Hz.

The QM8 isn’t available in a size lower than 65 inches, so those who don’t have the space for a larger TV should get the U8K. But TCL’s TV does have one advantage for gamers: Its eARC port is separate from its HDMI 2.1 ports. That means those with a PS5, Xbox Series X and eARC-enabled soundbar can have all three hooked up at once and enjoy 4K/120Hz gaming on the two consoles without having to change inputs. One of the U8K’s HDMI 2.1 ports, on the other hand, doubles as the eARC port, so it might cause a little extra hassle. Otherwise, the two sets appear to offer similar performance.

65-inch TCL Q6 LED TV

The 65-inch TCL Q6 is available for $500 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, which is $20 more than its all-time low but still $50 below its usual street price. The 75-inch set is also on sale for $650, which is an all-time low. The Q6 is another budget-level TV released in 2023. Most reviews we trust say it lags well behind the Hisense U6K when it comes to contrast and HDR performance, but it’s worth highlighting because it supports a faster 120Hz refresh rate — so long as you play at a 1080p or 1440p resolution instead of 4K. If you’re a competitive-minded gamer who doesn’t want to spend a ton on a new TV, that extra smoothness might be worthwhile. Note that this set runs Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which’ll work best if you often use Amazon services like Prime Video.

65-inch TCL S4 LED TV

The 65-inch TCL S4 is down to $348 at Best Buy, which is $50 below its usual going rate and only $2 more than the lowest price we’ve seen. The 55-inch variant is also on sale for $260. The S4 is a low-end 4K TV that lacks local dimming, so it doesn’t get super bright and isn’t ideal for gaming or watching HDR content. If you can step up to the Hisense U6K, you should. But we understand that, sometimes, you just need a cheap TV that does the job outside of the living room. The S4 should be serviceable for that, especially if you keep it in a room that isn’t heavily affected by glare. This model runs on the same Google TV interface as a few of our picks above, but versions that use Amazon's Fire TV OS are also discounted.

Best Cyber Monday media streamer deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is still down to $30 at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Roku’s online store, among others. That’s $5 more than its all-time low but still $14 off the average street price we’ve seen in recent months. The Streaming Stick 4K is the top pick in our guide to the best streaming devices: It runs quickly, it supports the major HDR formats and streaming services (Twitch excluded) and it has useful features like AirPlay support and a private listening mode. The Roku OS platform isn’t the sexiest piece of software design, but it’s a breeze to navigate and its search tool does well to find shows across disparate apps.

Roku Express 4K+

A couple other Roku streamers of note are also on sale. The Roku Express 4K+, for one, is within a dollar of its all-time low at $25. That dongle can’t plug directly into an HDMI port, lacks Dolby Vision support and has slightly slower Wi-Fi than the Streaming Stick 4K, but it offers the same general experience otherwise. This deal is available at several stores, including Amazon, Home Depot, Best Buy and Roku.com.

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra, meanwhile, is down to $69 at various retailers. That's a $30 discount. The Ultra is the “best set-top box” pick in our media streamer guide; it’s pricier than the Streaming Stick 4K, but it adds an Ethernet jack and a microSD slot for expanding storage. It also comes with Roku’s Voice Remote Pro, which has a rechargeable battery, two programmable shortcut buttons, a remote finder function and a built-in headphone jack for private listening. Just note that you can buy the Voice Remote Pro separately and use it with most other Roku streamers if you don't want to buy a whole new device.

Google Chromecast with Google TV

The Google Chromecast is on sale for $38 at Amazon, Walmart, Target and others. This deal doesn’t represent an all-time low, but it's still $12 off Google's list price. The Chromecast is the runner up in our streaming device guide: It was released way back in 2020 and doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but it still performs competently and supports the major apps. Its biggest selling point is the Google TV interface, which does well to proactively suggest shows you might like based on your viewing history and has a genuinely convenient voice search function. If the idea of a streamer that adjusts to your viewing habits sounds appealing, it might be worth grabbing over one of the Roku players above.

If you're shopping for an older TV, meanwhile, the 1080p version of the Chromecast offers most of the same benefits and is on sale for $20.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are still at their lowest prices to date for Cyber Monday. The former is 50 percent off at $25, while the latter is 33 percent off at $40. Between the two, the Max has a slightly faster processor clocked at 2.0GHz (instead of 1.7GHz), 16GB of internal storage (instead of 8GB) and support for Wi-Fi 6E (instead of just Wi-Fi 6). It also includes Amazon's "Ambient Experience" mode, which displays artwork and widgets when the streamer is idle. That said, both devices should be quick to load content, and both support the requisite streaming apps, Dolby Atmos and major HDR formats.

The main downside with all Fire TV devices is the same as it's been for years: Amazon's Fire OS is saddled with ads and not shy about nudging you toward Amazon services like Prime Video or Freevee. For most, a Roku or Chromecast should be a bit less obnoxious. But if you often use Amazon apps (or Alexa) and just want a decent 4K streamer for cheap, that may not matter.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

On the higher end of the Fire TV lineup, the Fire TV Cube is still on sale for $110. That's a $30 discount and tied for the lowest price we've seen. The Fire TV Cube blends a 4K streaming player with the functionality of a hands-free Alexa speaker, so you can use it in a manner similar to one of the company's Echo devices. The box itself is still the most performant Fire TV device, and it comes with a number of ports, including an Ethernet jack and HDMI input. With the latter, you can run a cable box or game console through the Cube and still see an Alexa overlay whenever you call on the voice assistant. (Though you'll be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.) The same issues with Fire TV OS still apply, but the Alexa support situates the Cube as one of the more unique 4K streamers you can buy.

Apple TV 4K

Deals for the Apple TV 4K have been extremely uncommon over the past year and, sadly, we still aren’t seeing any new cash discounts for Cyber Monday. However, if you’re willing to pay the full $129 list price at Apple’s online store (or $149 for a 128GB model), you can get a $25 Apple Gift Card for no extra cost. That’s not an amazing deal, but if you’ve had your eye on the set-top box and already planned on paying for Apple Music, iCloud or any other Apple service, it’s better than nothing.

We call the Apple TV 4K the “best premium” pick in our media streamer guide. It’s much pricier than a Roku or Chromecast, but it’s consistently fast, its Siri-based remote works well and it supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It also integrates tightly with other Apple devices and services; you can quick-pair a set of AirPods, for instance, and beam content directly to the box via AirPlay. Apple’s tvOS platform is slick and easy to read too, though it tends to advertise Apple TV+ shows over those from other services.

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is back down to $170 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $30 discount that ties the lowest price we’ve tracked. This is the “best for gamers” pick in our streaming devices guide. It’s a fairly niche option these days, as it was released way back in 2019 and uses the older Android TV platform instead of the generally more polished Google TV. But its still-speedy Tegra X1+ chip works well for game streaming and playing Android titles, and it may make sense you’re looking to emulate older games or run a Plex media server. The box itself is loaded with ports, and its upscaling tech can make 1080p content look crisper on 4K TVs. For enthusiast types, this is a decent chance to save.

Best Cyber Monday streaming deals

NBCUniversal Peacock Premium (1-year) $20 $60 Save $40 with code This deal drops the price of a one-year subscription to Peacock's ad-supported tier by 66 percent. If you'd rather pay monthly, you can get a year of service for $2 per month with the code BIGDEAL. Save $40 with code Copied! YEARLONG $20 at Peacock

If you’re happy with your TV setup but need new things to watch, note that a number of popular streaming services are still running sales for new and returning subscribers:

Peacock is selling a year of its ad-supported Premium service for $20, which is $40 less than usual. Just use the checkout code YEARLONG .

Max is offering six months of its ad-supported tier for $3 per month, down from $10 per month.

Hulu is offering a year of its “with ads” tier for $12 total, down from $80.

Over at Paramount+, you can get that three months of the “Essential” tier for $6 instead of $18.

None of these services are essential, but if there’s a show you’ve been meaning to watch on one, offers like these at least make the barrier of entry a bit less imposing. Just remember that your subscription will be set to auto-renew in most cases, so you’ll have to cancel manually if you don’t want to pay full price after the discounted period ends.

Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Sonos soundbar sale

Sonos is still running a holiday sale that discounts a wide selection of soundbars and home theater gear. The deals include the flagship Sonos Arc soundbar for $719, which is a $180 discount. The mid-range Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and the more basic Sonos Ray are also on sale for $399 and $223, respectively; that's a $100 drop for the former and a $56 drop for the latter. All three devices are recommendations in our guide to the best soundbars. Elsewhere, the Sonos Sub (Gen 3) subwoofer is $160 off at $639, while the more compact Sonos Sub Mini is $86 off at $343.

We gave the Arc, Beam and Ray review scores of 85, 88 and 82, respectively. The Arc and Beam both technically support Dolby Atmos, but the former’s larger frame and upward-firing drivers help it sound more spacious. The Ray is a smaller and more basic model that doesn’t sound as dynamic, but it still performs well for its size and price. Each device gets you the core perks of a Sonos speaker: easy pairing with other Sonos devices, a simple setup process, a straightforward app with access to a variety of streaming services, AirPlay support, a stylish design and so on. Discounts on Sonos devices are fairly rare, though it’s worth noting that a recent Bloomberg report said the company is working on an updated Arc and other home theater equipment for sometime next year.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is back down to $100 at B&H. That isn't an all-time low, but it takes about $15 off the device’s average street price as of late. The Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that also works as a 4K Roku streamer. It doesn’t sound particularly rich or expansive, but it’s an upgrade over most built-in TV speakers. It also supports Apple AirPlay, though it doesn’t work with Dolby Vision or HDR10+. Still, if you’re looking to add streaming support and improved audio quality to an older TV, it's worth considering. We gave the Streambar a score of 86 in our review back in 2020.

