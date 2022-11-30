Cyber Monday VR deals are still here at Amazon—save $120 on the Meta Quest 2 and more

Grab two free games, a VR headset and unlimited possibilities with this post-Cyber Monday deal from Amazon.

With virtual reality, you can step into almost any world you can imagine. And with the latest extended Cyber Monday deal on the Meta Quest 2 bundle, you can enter into a world of massive savings. The virtual reality headset is $50 off right now, and the two included games, Resident Evil 4 (valued at $39.99) and Beat Saber (valued at $30), are yours for free.

Along with those two free games, this $349.99 bundle will net you about $120 in savings. But the discounts don't end there, as there are still plenty of Amazon VR deals live following Cyber Monday. Check out our favorites below before they're gone.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle

This Meta Quest 2 bundle includes two free games that'll get your heart racing and comes equipped with 128 GB, which can be used to explore hundreds of other available VR titles.

Plus, it's upgraded from the Quest 1 with a markedly superior screen, as it eliminates much of the pixelation that colored the experience of the Quest 1.

It also supports a 90 hertz refresh rate; a speed that's comparable to many gaming laptops and is indeed so fast that it actually outpaces most games that are yet to be available on the system.

$349.99 at Amazon

Shop extended Cyber Monday VR deals at Amazon

The power to visualize a new reality through VR is amazing, and these extended Cyber Monday savings certainly sweeten the deal as well. Score all the gear you need to make the most out of your VR experience with discounts on headsets, head straps and more.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday savings are still live: Shop VR deals today at Amazon