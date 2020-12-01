Cyber Monday weekend is here: All the best deals to shop right now

Cyber Monday 2020: The best Cyber Monday 2020 deals to shop now

Black Friday 2020 has come and gone, but as they say, when one door closes, another one opens: Say hello to Cyber Monday 2020 weekend! As the biggest shopping weekend of the year, the savings being offered by retailers such as Macy's, Best Buy, Kohl's and more are greater than you'll see any other day in the 365-day calendar period, meaning it's *the* time to pick up whatever it is you've been eyeing—for less.

If you don't know where to start (because let's face it, there are enough discounts happening right now to overwhelm just about anyone), we're here to help. All month long, we've been staking out sales from all your favorite stores as they released their holiday deals in waves to better help shoppers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that the biggest price drops have arrived, we've got the skinny on what's really worth buying amid all the noise. Keep reading to shop all our favorite picks below.

The 10 best Cyber weekend deals to shop right now

The WH-CH710N are roughly half the price of the top-tier WH-1000XM3.

1. Macy's bedding for $19.99: Not only does the department story have a large selection of three-piece bed-in-a-bag comforter sets up for grabs for less than $20 (down 75% from their normal $80 price tag) you can also pick up this Royal Luxe down alternative comforter in any size for $19.99, which is regularly $110 to $130.

2. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $111.99): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

3. eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $80): Dubbed as our all-time favorite affordable vacuum, the eufy 11S is currently on sale at Amazon for $169.99, down $80 from its retail price of $249.99. In testing, we noted that this robot cleaner offered incredible suction power, along with a slim design that allowed it to maneuver underneath furniture and around tricky corners. Better yet, it picked up on average of 11.6 grams of dirt per run, plus, it was impressively quiet.

4. Cole Haan: Up to 70% off + an extra 10% off: One of the best Cyber weekend clothing deals we've seen comes form designer brand Cole Haan. Not only has the company slashed its prices down for both men and women by as much as 70%, you'll get an extra 10% off with coupon code THEBEST through Tuesday, December 1!

5. Waterpik Flossers from $39.93 at Amazon (Save $30.06 to $83.99): These wildly popular electric flossers work better than your string floss—and they're majorly discounted at Amazon right now.

6. 2 Annual Masterclass Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Masterclass's coveted buy one, get one free membership deal is back for Black Friday—a special we haven't seen from the site since March. When we gave these celebrity-taught online classes a go, we were extremely impressed by how motivated we felt after taking a few, as it kept us engaged and showed the less glamorous, behind-the-scenes work that some of the world's master chefs, sports players and more undergo.

7. KitchenAid KSM150PSMC 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Mixer at Williams-Sonoma for $279.95 (Save $100): The KitchenAid mixer is a top seller every Cyber Monday weekend, as it's a great chance to get this usually pricey pick for a great discount, and 2020 is no exception. Our readers have been loving this pick, which also just so happens to be the best stand mixer we've ever tested—we particularly loved its durable, reliable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments.

8. Always Pan at Our Place for $95 (Save $50): Not only will this rarely-discounted, cult-loved Always Pan from Our Place save you $50 when you enter coupon code SUPERSALE at checkout through November 30, you'll save space and time, too, since it will effectively function as a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, a wok and a frying pan—and it works.

9. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordless Vacuum at QVC for $549.98 (Save $150): Dyson vacuums are an investment in your home, with price tags regularly reaching well into the hundreds. Right now, however, you can get the machine we named the best cordless vacuum for a whopping $150 off.

10. 1-Year Playstation Plus Digital Membership for $29.99 (Save $30): For those whose preferred gaming console is a Playstation, this is a great chance to save on a year-long membership.

