Cyber Ninjas boss 'quite sick' with COVID-19, Arizona Senate president says

A majority of the team leading the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County tested positive for COVID-19, according to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team are "quite sick," and the full draft of their report will not be delivered on Monday as expected, Fann said in a statement.

But Arizona Senate Republicans are receiving a "portion of the draft report from the election audit analysis team" on Monday, Fann said.

Officials associated with the audit had predicted a report would be vetted and completed before the end of the summer. Fann outlined next steps but did not provide a timeline.

"In addition to the illnesses, it wasn't until Thursday that the Senate received the images of the ballot envelopes from Maricopa County and are hoping to have those analyzed as soon as possible to incorporate those results in the final report," Fann said.

"The Senate legal team will meet Wednesday to start reviewing the draft report, and when the remainder of the draft is submitted, the Senate team will hold another meeting to continue checking for accuracy, clarity, and proof of documentation of findings," Fann said. "Once that is complete, the final report will be presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee and findings released to the public."

The audit has been subject to intense criticism by county officials and others, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has cast the audit as a "political stunt" meant to cast doubt on election integrity. Although former President Donald Trump and his allies have championed the audit as a means to prove his allegations of widespread fraud in a state he lost in 2020, Fann has insisted that the audit is meant to restore trust in the system and influence potential changes to the law."

