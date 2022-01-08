🌱 Cyber Ninjas Is No More + Homeless COVID-19 Quarantine Spike

Hey, Phoenix! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 68 Low: 46.

Here are the top three stories today in Phoenix:

Cyber Ninjas, the tech firm that led Maricopa County's controversial 2020 election audit, has dissolved. Just last year the Florida-based tech firm was bringing in millions in taxpayer funds to complete the audit, which many said was plagued with errors. The firm is reportedly more than $2 million in debt and is facing a $50,000 a day fine from a Maricopa County judge for refusing to provide records related to the audit. (Phoenix New Times) After just recently announcing its plan to begin shutting off water for residential customers with past-due bills, the city has put that plan on pause. The city was set to begin the shut off in February after almost a 2-year hiatus that started in March 2020 because of the pandemic. But because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the city chose to push back shut offs again, indefinitely. (Phoenix Patch) The number of locals experiencing homelessness who are quarantining for COVID-19 in a vacant hotel run by Circle the City has more than tripled since Christmas. On the holiday there were 25 people quarantining, but in the past two weeks that number has increased to 78. There is still space in the hotel but Circle the City is looking to rapidly make some new hires to serve the influx of people in quarantine.(KJZZ)

Today in Phoenix:

Houston Ballet’s 2022 Summer Intensive Program Audition Tour , at Ballet Arizona, 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix. (1 p.m.)

PJ Party Screen And Swim at Goldfish Swim School in Gilbert. (1 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Today is the last to drop off your live Christmas trees and wreaths at 18 open locations across Phoenix. Click the link to find a location near you. (Facebook)

If you need help keeping your new year's resolution to stay active, the city of Phoenix wants to help. There are plenty of free activity options through the city's Parks and Recreation Department. (Facebook)

