Cyber sex-crime suspect takes plea

Jul. 12—ASHLAND — An Ashland man accused of downloading child sexual abuse imagery depicting toddlers and infants pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges.

Mark A. Nolen Jr., aka Mark A. Nolan Jr., entered a guilty to a sole count of possession or viewing of child sexual abuse imagery. He is set for sentencing on Nov. 21.

According to his plea agreement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent 18 tips to West Virginia State Police reporting Nolen's online activities.

WVSP looked into the matter, but discovered Nolan had recently moved from West Virginia to Kentucky, the agreement states.

Authorities in Kentucky carried out a search warrant on Sept. 15, 2020, at Nolen's home, resulting in the seizure of two cell phones containing thousands of images depicting children forced into sexual contact, acts of bestiality and bondage, records show.

Nolen has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center ever since.

