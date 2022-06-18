Cyber tip leads to arrest of Naples man on multiple child pornography charges

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·2 min read

A Naples man faces multiple child pornography charges after a Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Travis Boles, 34, was arrested Thursday following the investigation.

“Cases like this expose the ugliness of some people in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said on a CCSO Facebook post. “This individual was looking at images of toddlers being sexually abused. I couldn’t be more proud of our detectives who have dedicated their lives to investigating these types of crimes to the fullest extent so that offenders are held accountable."

Teen arrest: Golden Gate teen arrested on 70 counts of child pornography

Former deputy sentenced: Former CCSO deputy sentenced to 15 years in prison on 100 child pornography charges

According to an arrest report, deputies began a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 21, 2021, regarding the upload of possible child sexual abuse material linked to a Facebook account in Collier County.

According to the report, law enforcement submitted a search warrant to Facebook for the suspect's account.

They provided deputies with the original file they believed to be child sexual abuse material, along with two other files uploaded in the same message thread.

The suspect was identified as Boles, leading deputies to the 3500 block of 24th Avenue Northeast.

The investigation revealed Boles uploaded multiple child pornography videos to his Facebook account and transmitted some of the videos to a separate, unspecified Facebook user.

The videos show victims who appear to range in age from 2 to 10 engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children.

Detectives confronted Boles with the evidence Thursday and took him into custody on seven felony charges.

Boles is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of promoting child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man arrested on seven counts stemming from child pornography

