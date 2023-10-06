Cyber-tip leads Willoughby Hills police to arrest

Oct. 6—Willoughby Hills Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect following a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to a department news release, on Oct. 5 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Willoughby Hills Police Department, assisted by the Western Lake County Emergency Response Team, served a search warrant regarding an ongoing investigation involving internet crimes against children.

According to the department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Lake County Jail pending arraignment.

According to the release, the investigation was prompted after the Willoughby Hills Police received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This investigation is being handled by the department's ICAC investigator with forensic assistance from the Ohio ICAC Taskforce.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department reminds parents that social media applications and messaging applications are commonly used to share images and videos depicting young children being sexually abused.

The department asks that parents remain vigilant of access and discuss their child's activity on those applications. Parents can find resources at the NCMEC website or the Ohio ICAC Taskforce webpage.

"The Willoughby Hills Police Department is committed to the proactive investigation of these violations," the release stated. "If you suspect (child sexual abuse material) being shared, produced, or you are concerned about a child being exploited, you can report an anonymous tip to report.cybertip.org."