Cyber tips leads to arrest of Georgia man charged with child sexual exploitation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Dade County man after cyber tips led authorities to the alleged suspect’s properties.

An investigation began when the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit began receiving online tips about a person in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators searched two properties and identified Rudolph Moore, 59, as the owner.

Moore was arrested on Monday and taken to the Dade County jail.

He’s charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

This investigation was part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program to help identify parties involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

