CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $74.14, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 1.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CYBR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2019. On that day, CYBR is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.78 million, up 19.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CYBR has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.59 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.28.

Investors should also note that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.