Cyberattack hits UnitedHealth Group unit by actor with suspected 'nation-state' ties

UnitedHealth Group disclosed Thursday one of its subsidiaries was hit this week by a cyberattack from an actor with a suspected nation-state association.

After detecting the incident, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth said it isolated the impacted information technology systems from other connecting systems in order to contain, assess and remediate the problem.

UnitedHealth did not specify what the impacted systems are used for, but Rhode Island-based CVS Health — one of the nation's largest pharmacy operators — said some of its business operations were impacted by the network interruption. CVS Health said there was no indication that its systems had been compromised.

"We're continuing to fill prescriptions but in certain cases we are not able to process insurance claims, which our business continuity plan is addressing to ensure patients continue to have access to their medications," the company said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, UnitedHealth Group said it learned Wednesday of a "nation-state associated cyber security threat actor" that had gained access to some information technology systems at Change Healthcare, a business unit that's part of the company's OptumInsight division.

UnitedHealth said it believes the network interruption is specific to Change Healthcare. All other systems across UnitedHealth Group are operational, the company said.

"The company is working diligently to restore those systems and resume normal operations as soon as possible, but cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time," UnitedHealth Group said in a regulatory filing Thursday afternoon. "The company has retained leading security experts, is working with law enforcement and notified customers, clients and certain government agencies."

Illinois-based Walgreens said in a statement that the vast majority of prescriptions at its pharmacies were not being impacted.

"For the small percentage that may be affected, we have procedures in place so that we can continue to process and fill these prescriptions with minimal delay or interruption," Walgreens said.

UnitedHealth Group launched a website that's providing regular updates on the situation.

"The disruption is expected to last at least through the day," according to notice posted on the website around 2:45 p.m. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."