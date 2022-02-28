Cyberattack on NATO could trigger collective defence clause - official

Illustration shows displayed "data leaking" words and binary code
James Pearson and Jonathan Landay
·2 min read

By James Pearson and Jonathan Landay

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A cyberattack on a NATO member state could trigger Article 5, its collective defence clause, a NATO official said on Monday, amid concerns that chaos in cyberspace around Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over into other territories.

NATO has for years made clear that a serious cyberattack could trigger the clause, but such a scenario has so far been largely hypothetical.

"Allies also recognise that the impact of significant malicious cumulative cyber activities might, in certain circumstances, be considered as an armed attack," the official told Reuters.

"We will not speculate on how serious a cyberattack would have to be in order to trigger a collective response. Any response could include diplomatic and economic sanctions, cyber measures, or even conventional forces, depending on the nature of the attack," the official said.

Whether or not a cyberattack met the threshold of an attack large enough to trigger Article 5 was a "political decision for NATO Allies to make," they added.

Britain and the United States have warned of potential cyberattacks on Ukraine which could have international consequences should, for example, malicious software designed to target networks in Ukraine start to spread elsewhere.

There has also been concern among cybersecurity experts that Russia could team up with some of the gangs and malicious actors that release malicious software such as the malware which held the Colonial Pipeline to ransom in the United States last year.

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said there were no clear guidelines on how NATO should respond, should such an attack take place.

"These are things that have been in hypothetical discussion for a decade, but because we've not come to any universal conclusion on what those standards should be, what level of attribution is needed, we're kind of in a very grey area," he told Reuters.

"The West may have wanted strategic ambiguity in this area, and that may still be the right choice," he added.

"But have we sufficiently made clear to the Russians the red lines on cyber or frankly to the NATO public, the American public, on red lines on cyber? I don't think we've done that."

(Reporting by James Pearson in London and Jonathan Landay in Washington)

Recommended Stories

  • Kosovo asks for permanent US military base

    Kosovo is asking the U.S. to establish a permanent military base in the country as Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerates.In a Facebook post on Sunday, Kosovo Defense Minister Armend Mehaj said establishing the permanent base and accelerating Kosovo's membership to NATO are "immediate need[s] to guarantee peace, security and stability in the Western Balkans," Reuters reported. Kosovo's independence is recognized by more than 110 countries, but...

  • 'Pick a side': Ukraine invasion dilemma for US Big Tech

    US tech giants were under intense pressure to pick a side regarding Ukraine's invasion, at once facing calls to stand against Moscow's internationally condemned war but also Kremlin retribution for resistance.

  • Britain says a ban on Russia's RT could lead to retaliation against BBC

    A ban in Britain on the Russian news channel RT could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow against the BBC and others, Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday. Britain accused RT of being a tool of a Kremlin disinformation campaign last week and asked the UK media regulator to take action if needed after Russia recognised two rebel regions of eastern Ukraine. Russian officials say RT is a way for Moscow to compete with the dominance of global media companies based in the United States and Britain that Moscow says offer a partial view of the world.

  • ECB says Russian banks in Europe face collapse

    STORY: In Russia, people are lining up to make cash withdrawals. They’re worried about getting money from banks while they still can. In the EU, arms of Russia’s biggest lender face a run on cash of their own. Sberbank Europe faces collapse as a result. That’s according to the European Central Bank. It says the firm faces “significant deposit outflows” over geopolitical tensions. Russia faces sweeping sanctions over its actions in Ukraine, with its economy and financial system all-but sealed off. The ECB’s warning also extends to Sberbank subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia. Account holders in both countries now face a limit on withdrawals. Separately, Deutsche Börse said it was suspending trading in some securities from Russian issuers. That list includes Sberbank. London-traded depositary receipts in the Russian lender were down 70% on Monday (February 28).

  • EU decries potential Russian nuclear weapons deployment after Belarus referendum

    Lukashenko’s regime has long depended economically and militarily on the Kremlin’s support.

  • Biden administration ‘needs to be more proactive’ in Ukraine: Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    John Herbst, Atlantic Council Eurasia Center Senior Director and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Biden administration's response to the Russia-Ukraine war and global foreign policy.

  • Ukraine Government Is Using Crypto Aid to Purchase Critical Supplies

    Around $10 million in crypto donations sent to the Ukrainian government have already been spent.

  • Majority of Finns now want to join NATO - poll

    For the first time, more than half of Finns are in favour of their country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), according to a poll commissioned by public broadcasting company Yle. Out of 1,382 adults, 53% said Finland should join the defence alliance, 28% said no and 19% were indecisive, the poll data showed. The poll was commenced on February 23, a day before Russia invaded Ukraine, Yle added.

  • Ukrainian expats travel back home to join fight against Russia: 'It's our country'

    Ukrainian expats travel back home to join fight against Russia: 'It's our country'

  • How has Ukraine conflict affected UK petrol prices?

    UK fuel prices reach record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up global oil prices.

  • Former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko appeals to 'free Europe' to donate to Ukraine

    Wladimir Klitschko, a former professional boxer and brother to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, called on countries in “free Europe” to donate to Ukraine as Russian forces continued to close in on the capital city.

  • Shark Tank’s Daymond John wouldn’t call cryptocurrency a 'great equalizer'

    The investor and entrepreneur joined Yahoo's hour-long special Black History Moves Us and gave his take on the growing blockchain movement.

  • Toyota suspends domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. The attack comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was at all related. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident and whether Russia was involved.

  • Lockheed, Defense Stocks Jump as Germany Boosts Spending. Don’t Chase The Gains.

    A fund will be set up immediately to bolster Germany's military strength. It will also allocate more than 2% of GDP to defense, an increase from 1.5%.

  • No. 11 Providence wins first Big East regular-season title

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) A.J. Reeves made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help No. 11 Providence win its first Big East regular-season championship with a 72-51 victory over Creighton on Saturday night. Nate Watson and Al Durham each added 12 points, and Justin Minaya had 11 rebounds for Providence (24-3, 14-2). ''We played an NCAA Tournament team and they caught us on a good day,'' Providence coach Ed Cooley said.

  • Oil soars as Russian energy supply fears intensify

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. "Growing concerns about disruptions to Russian energy supplies are pushing oil and gas prices up sharply," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. Russia is facing severe disruption to its exports of all commodities from oil to grains after Western nations imposed stiff sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system.

  • Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta feels like home, so why not finish career here?

    Cordarrelle Patterson spent time with four teams before landing with the Falcons in 2021, but he never had the kind of offensive impact he had in Atlanta. Patterson ran for 618 yards, caught 52 passes for 548 yards and scored a career-high 11 touchdowns on offense during his first season with the team. After playing [more]

  • Japan Will Freeze Russia Foreign-Exchange Reserves, Nikkei Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will join other Group of Seven nations and freeze the Russian central bank’s foreign-exchange assets, the Nikkei newspaper reported -- preventing Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing tens of billions of dollars held in Japan.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Milita

  • Russia Today: UK TV regulator Ofcom launches 15 investigations

    The UK watchdog launches 15 investigations into the Russian state-backed news channel.

  • Ukraine crisis: China says it is ‘partners’ with Russia and vows not to interfere

    China said Beijing and Moscow are "partners" but not allies as it pledged to not interfere in the Ukraine crisis.