Cyberattacks Against Shale Driller EQT Up ‘Significantly’ After Invasion
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Bloomberg TelevisionFinancial and business cable news channel
(Bloomberg) -- Cyberattacks targeting EQT Corp., the largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., have “gone up significantly” since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars
Putin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in Doubt
Ukraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on Putin
Oil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis Fears
The attacks rose in number on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, Rice told Bloomberg TV in an interview Monday at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. EQT has been able to identify and block the attacks, he said.
“These types of things are routine,” Rice said. “It’s not like we don’t get pinged every day, but the pace of what’s getting pinged has gone up significantly.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The End of the Oligarch Era Nears With Putin’s Miscalculation in Ukraine
Flight Routes Are Being Thrown Into Chaos With Closure of Russian Airspace
A Billionaire’s Heir Hangs Up His Healing Crystal to Fix Capitalism
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.