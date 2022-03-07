Cyberattacks Against Shale Driller EQT Up ‘Significantly’ After Invasion

Kriti Gupta and Sergio Chapa
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Cyberattacks targeting EQT Corp., the largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., have “gone up significantly” since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice.

The attacks rose in number on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, Rice told Bloomberg TV in an interview Monday at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. EQT has been able to identify and block the attacks, he said.

“These types of things are routine,” Rice said. “It’s not like we don’t get pinged every day, but the pace of what’s getting pinged has gone up significantly.”

