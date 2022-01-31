Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools

CEDAR ATTANASIO
·7 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — For teachers at a middle school in New Mexico's largest city, the first inkling of a widespread tech problem came during an early morning staff call.

On the video, there were shout-outs for a new custodian for his hard work, and the typical announcements from administrators and the union rep. But in the chat, there were hints of a looming crisis. Nobody could open attendance records, and everyone was locked out of class rosters and grades.

Albuquerque administrators later confirmed the outage that blocked access to the district's student database — which also includes emergency contacts and lists of which adults are authorized to pick up which children — was due to a ransomware attack.

“I didn’t realize how important it was until I couldn’t use it,” said Sarah Hager, a Cleveland Middle School art teacher.

Cyberattacks like the one that canceled classes for two days in Albuquerque's biggest school district have become a growing threat to U.S. schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year. And the coronavirus pandemic has compounded their effects: More money has been demanded, and more schools have had to shut down as they scramble to recover data or even manually wipe all laptops.

“Pretty much any way that you cut it, incidents have both been growing more frequent and more significant,” said Doug Levin, director of the K12 Security Information Exchange, a Virginia-based nonprofit that helps schools defend against cybersecurity risk.

Precise data is hard to come by since most schools are not required to publicly report cyberattacks. But experts say public school systems — which often have limited budgets for cybersecurity expertise — have become an inviting target for ransomware gangs.

The pandemic also has forced schools to turn increasingly toward virtual learning, making them more dependent on technology and more vulnerable to cyber-extortion. School systems that have had instruction disrupted include those in Baltimore County and Miami-Dade County, along with districts in New Jersey, Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Levin's group has tracked well over 1,200 cyber security incidents since 2016 at public school districts across the country. They included 209 ransomware attacks, when hackers lock data up and charge to unlock it; 53 “denial of service” attacks, where attackers sabotage or slow a network by faking server requests; 156 “Zoombombing” incidents, where an unauthorized person intrudes on a video call; and more than 110 phishing attacks, where a deceptive message tricks a user to let a hacker into their network.

Recent attacks also come as schools grapple with multiple other challenges related to the pandemic. Teachers get sick, and there aren't substitutes to cover them. Where there are strict virus testing protocols, there aren't always tests or people to give them.

In New York City, an attack this month on third-party software vendor Illuminate Education didn’t result in canceled classes, but teachers across the city couldn’t access grades. Local media reported the outage added to stress for educators already juggling instruction with enforcing COVID-19 protocols and covering for colleagues who were sick or in quarantine.

Albuquerque Superintendent Scott Elder said getting all students and staff online during the pandemic created additional avenues for hackers to access the district's system. He cited that as a factor in the Jan. 12 ransomware attack that canceled classes for some 75,000 students.

The cancellations — which Elder called “cyber snow days” — gave technicians a five-day window to reset the databases over a holiday weekend.

Elder said there's no evidence student information was obtained by hackers. He declined to say whether the district paid a ransom but noted there would be a “public process” if it did.

Hager, the art teacher, said the cyberattack increased stress on campus in ways that parents didn’t see.

Fire drills were canceled because fire alarms didn’t work. Intercoms stopped working.

Nurses couldn't find which kids were where as positive test results came in, Hager said. “So potentially there were students on campus that probably were sick.” It also appears the hack permanently wiped out a few days worth of attendance records and grades.

Edupoint, the vendor for Albuquerque’s student information database, called Synergy, declined to comment.

Many schools choose to keep attacks under wraps or release minimal information to prevent revealing additional weaknesses in their security systems.

“It’s very difficult for the school districts to learn from each other, because they’re really not supposed to talk to each other about it because you might share vulnerabilities,” Elder said.

Last year, the FBI issued a warning about a group called PYSA, or “Protect Your System, Amigo,” saying it was seeing an increase in attacks by the group on schools, colleges and seminaries. Other ransomware gangs include Conti, which last year demanded $40 million from Broward County Public Schools, one of the nation’s largest.

Most are Russian-speaking groups that are based in Eastern Europe and enjoy safe harbor from tolerant governments. Some will post files on the dark web, including highly sensitive information, if they don’t get paid.

While attacks on larger districts garner more headlines, ransomware gangs tended to target smaller school districts in 2021 than in 2020, according to Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the firm Emsisoft. He said that could indicate bigger districts are increasing their spending on cybersecurity while smaller districts, which have less money, remain more vulnerable.

A few days after Christmas, the 1,285-student district of Truth or Consequences, south of Albuquerque, also had its Synergy student information system shut down by a ransomware attack. Officials there compared it to having their house robbed.

“It’s just that feeling of helplessness, of confusion as to why somebody would do something like this because at the end of the day, it’s taking away from our kids. And to me that’s just a disgusting way to try to, to get money,” Superintendent Channell Segura said.

The school didn’t have to cancel classes because the attack happened on break, but the network remains down, including keyless entry locks on school building doors. Teachers are still carrying around the physical keys they had to track down at the start of the year, Segura said.

In October, President Joe Biden signed the K-12 Cybersecurity Act, which calls for the federal cyber security agency to make recommendations about how to help school systems better protect themselves.

New Mexico lawmakers have been slow to expand internet usage in the state, let alone support schools on cyber security. Last week, state representatives introduced a bill that would allocate $45 million to the state education department to build a cybersecurity program by 2027.

Ideas on how to prevent future hacks and recover from existing ones usually require more work from teachers.

In the days following the Albuquerque attack, parents argued on Facebook over why schools couldn’t simply switch to pen and paper for things like attendance and grades.

Hager said she even heard the criticism from her mother, a retired school teacher.

“I said, ‘Mom, you can only take attendance on paper if you have printed out your roster to begin with,’” Hager said.

Teachers could also keep duplicate paper copies of all records — but that would double the clerical work that already bogs them down.

In an era where administrators increasingly require teachers to record everything digitally, Hager says, “these systems should work.”

___

Associated Press writers Michael Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, and Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis calls access to accurate COVID information 'a human right'

    Pope Francis on Friday denounced fake news about COVID-19, and criticized the "distortion of reality based on fear," AP reports.Driving the news: "We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading: a distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news," Francis said to a group of Catholic journalists. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game against Cincinnati that they'd rather just forget. The Bengals took advantage of Kansas City's many mistakes to dig out of a 21-3 hole, force overtime and watch Evan McPherson drill a 31-yard field goal for a 27-24 victory, giving the long-downtrodden franchise its first conference championship in 33 years. “It's definitely disappointing,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns but also had two second-half interceptions, including one in overtime that gave the Bengals the chance to drive for the win.

  • Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right

    Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used his first two weeks in office to push Virginia firmly to the right, attempting a dramatic political shift in a state once considered reliably Democratic that's being closely watched by others in the GOP. In his opening days, the new governor issued executive orders methodically checking off his top campaign promises. The orders undermined classroom mask mandates, aimed to restrict how students are taught about racism, approved an investigation into a wealthy suburban Washington school district that's become a national symbol for battles over so-called parents rights, and attempted to scrap Virginia's participation in a carbon-limiting initiative meant to combat climate change. Youngkin has also expanded the duties of a state diversity officer created by his Democratic predecessor to include being an “ambassador for unborn children” as Virginia dropped its opposition before the Supreme Court to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator and star Quinta Brunson honored by Philadelphia City Council

    Social media star turned executive producer Quinta Brunson got honored by the city of Philadelphia for creating the ABC hit […] The post ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator and star Quinta Brunson honored by Philadelphia City Council appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 11 books that have been banned in schools

    A Tennessee school board voted to ban "Maus," a graphic novel about the Holocaust, by Art Spiegelman.

  • Professors like me at ASU should make more than a pizza delivery driver

    Most of my colleagues in the ASU History Department earn less than a full-time Domino’s driver. NC must work to change that. | Opinion

  • Facing a Ban, a School District Fights to Keep 'Indian' Nickname

    Cory and Sarah McMillan of Cambridge, New York, recoiled when their 6-year-old daughter came home from her first-grade class one day and mentioned that she and her friend were playing “like animals” in a game they called “Savages.” “Like that,” she said, pointing to the Indian head mascot on her school newsletter. “We said, ‘This isn’t good,’” recalled Cory McMillan, 42, who grew up in the rural town of 2,000 people a few hours north of New York City. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the

  • 10-Year-Old Acted as ‘Class Nurse’ for Her Teacher. She Died of COVID 6 Days Later

    Screenshot/YouTubeThe parents of a 10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID-19 after her teacher assigned her the role of “class nurse” tore into the school on Saturday for what they described as a half-hearted investigation into her death.Teresa Sperry died Sept. 27, just five days after she started experiencing a headache—and six days after her parents say she was tasked with walking sick children to the nurse’s office. Her parents weren’t even informed she had tested positive until two day

  • Democrats have wanted to spend billions on pre-K for years. But a new study reveals possible flaws with those programs.

    A new study by researchers at Vanderbilt University found that students who attended state-funded pre-K programs in Tennessee experienced “significantly negative effects” compared to students who did not.

  • ‘The kids are fighting constantly’: Congress Middle closes cafeteria to 8th graders

    Congress Middle School closed its cafeteria to eighth-grade students this week after a rash of fighting and unruly behavior on campus.

  • Parents in Iowa are suing a school over a video that shows a white student pretending to execute another student wearing blackface

    The parents said that by not informing them of the video, the school prevented them from "being able to parent" and protect their child, who is Black.

  • Public schools staffing is on the brink of collapse

    The public school system is hanging by a thread as staff are stressed, burned out and thinking of quitting more than ever before.Why it matters: Staffing shortages are leading school districts to look for "bodies in a room to babysit kids" as last-ditch efforts to keep their doors open, one education researcher told Axios. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Districts in Texas, Idaho and Colorado are asking parents to fill in as substitute

  • Are AP classes really necessary? | College Connection

    Students on the path to an elite university may need AP courses to be competitive.

  • A Georgia school staffer removed student's 'Gay is OK' artwork and compared it to a Nazi flag: report

    The artwork features a rainbow with the words "Gay is OK" underneath an umbrella, according to NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

  • The End of Affirmative Action Will Impact Black and Latino Students At High Levels

    Affirmative action has been under attack since its inception in the 1960s. On Monday, January 24, 2022, the Supreme Court stated that it would hear two cases opposing race-conscious admissions at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University. However, experts say that Black and Latino students would be harmed at disproportionate rates if the Supreme court ruling favors reversing its policy on affirmative action programs in the U.S.

  • Mask complaints prompt Dighton-Rehoboth to agree to survey parents

    To a round of applause each time, a large gathering of parents and students objected to coronavirus mask and testing mandates.

  • Public education is facing a crisis of epic proportions

    Test scores are down, and violence is up. Parents are screaming at school boards, and children are crying on the couches of social workers. Anger is rising. Patience is falling. For public schools, the numbers are all going in the wrong direction. Enrollment is down. Absenteeism is up. There aren't enough teachers, substitutes or bus drivers. Each phase of the pandemic brings new logistics to manage, and Republicans are planning political campaigns this year aimed squarely at failings of public

  • Saving for college: the pros and cons of 529 savings plans, prepaid plans and how to decide

    If you expect to be footing at least part of the cost, education planning is crucial to reducing or avoiding the hard hit to your wallet when the tuition bill comes. A 529 plan is one smart way to save, invest and pay for those expenses in a tax-advantageous way. There are two major types of 529 plans, both of which are offered by state governments: a prepaid plan, where the investor picks a specific school before funding the account (and the money can only be used for that school later on), and an education savings plan, where money is invested immediately and there are few limits on what school is eventually chosen.

  • Before you raise a pitchfork against critical race theory, let's discuss this calmly

    House Bill 2112 doesn't mention critical race theory, but it insinuates that teachers are indoctrinating our children. Is that a fair assessment?

  • Oakland University mistakenly tells 5,500 students they won highest scholarship

    Both Oakland University and CMU mistakenly told prospective students they had won the most prestigious award.