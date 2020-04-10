Is CyberOptics (CYBE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberOptics (CYBE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CYBE and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

CyberOptics is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBE's full-year earnings has moved 3.85% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CYBE has moved about 3.54% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 9.25% on average. This shows that CyberOptics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CYBE belongs to the Lasers Systems and Components industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.89% so far this year, so CYBE is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CYBE as it looks to continue its solid performance.



