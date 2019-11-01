What Is CyberOptics's (NASDAQ:CYBE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares have continued recent momentum with a 30% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 17% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for CyberOptics

Does CyberOptics Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 72.54 that there is some investor optimism about CyberOptics. The image below shows that CyberOptics has a higher P/E than the average (29.6) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGM:CYBE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

CyberOptics's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

CyberOptics shrunk earnings per share by 17% over the last year. And EPS is down 32% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does CyberOptics's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of US$16m, CyberOptics has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 12% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On CyberOptics's P/E Ratio

CyberOptics's P/E is 72.5 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about CyberOptics recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 55.7 to 72.5 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.