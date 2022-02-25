Cyberpunk 2077 Dev CDPR And Others Condemn Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Protestors weep as they hold multiple posters and a banner reading "Stop Putin Stop War" while organizing in Rome,



Protestors from the Christian Ukrainian Community of Rome hold banners in support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Earlier this week Russian troops, acting on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine and launched 200 missiles, some of which reportedly hit residential areas near the capital city of Kyiv. At least 50,000 Ukrainian citizens have been displaced and are fleeing the country, according to CNN. While some game developers based in Ukraine responded promptly to this act of aggression, now an increasing number of studios outside the invaded nation, including Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt Red, are also speaking out in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and in condemnation of Russia’s actions.

Read More: Ukraine Game Developers Respond To Russian Invasion [Update]

Read more

11 Bit Studios, the Polish studio behind Frostpunk and the anti-war survival game This War of Mine, came out in vigorous opposition to the war, releasing a statement on Twitter brandishing the #FuckTheWar hashtag and reading, in part, “Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes.” The statement also declared that all profits earned from This War of Mine for the next seven days will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to aid victims of the war.

The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged.



In solidarity with all victims of this act of aggression, the CD PROJEKT Group has decided to support humanitarian aid efforts by donating 1 million PLN to the @PAH_org (1/2) — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 25, 2022

This morning, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, also based in Poland which borders Ukraine to the west, announced on Twitter that it will be donating 1 million PLN (or Polish zloty), roughly $242,400 USD, to Polska Akcja Humanitarna, a Poland-based humanitarian group in support of Ukrainian victims.

Story continues

“The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged,” CD Projekt Red said on Twitter. “We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference!”

Crytivo, the California-based indie game publisher and developer behind the city-builder game The Universim, posted a statement on Twitter yesterday signed by CEO and founder Alex Koshelkov announcing that it will be donating all proceeds from February and March to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Koshelkov also said that Crytivo will be giving its Ukrainian employees paid leave until they can find a safe environment that will allow them to work again.

“With the recent military development in Ukraine, I feel obliged to let our fans and others know that our company Crytivo is firmly anti-war as we stand with the people of Ukraine,” Koshelkov’s statement said. “The last couple years have already been difficult for us all and I hope we can inspire others to lend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in need.”

State of Play Games, the Czech developers behind the BAFTA-award-winning puzzle game Lumino City, also issued a statement this morning saying it will be joining 11 Bit studios in solidarity with Ukraine by donating all proceeds from its games on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

🇺🇦 Ukraine needs help, right now 🇺🇦



Our next week’s earnings from Machinarium, CHUCHEL, and Creaks will be donated to @CLOVEKVTISNI, a nonprofit organization that will use the money to aid the most vulnerable people in Ukraine affected by the ongoing Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/PFLAjqyIoY — Amanita Design (@Amanita_Design) February 25, 2022

And Amanita Design, the Czech studio behind the psychedelic horror game Happy Game, announced on Twitter that it’ll be donating its earnings from Machinarium, CHUCHEL, and Creaks next week to Clovekvtisni, a nonprofit organization based in Prague that it said would “use the money to aid the most vulnerable people in Ukraine affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.” Amanita Design also thanked 11 Bit studios and State of Play Games in a following tweet for inspiring it to come out in solidarity with Ukraine.

“Ukraine needs help right now,” Amanita Design said in a statement. “We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This horrible act of aggression has absolutely no place in any democratic society.”