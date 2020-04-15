CyberSecure IPS And Databank Partner To Bring Enhanced Physical Security To DataBank's National Data Center Footprint

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecure IPS (www.cybersecureips.com) and DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services announce a partnership that will bring Layer-1 Cyber Physical Security to every DataBank facility and customer. The partnership enhances DataBank's existing physical security controls and multi-layered, defense in depth approach.

CS Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberSecure IPS) More

These solutions represent the next level of physical security for the most discriminating buyer of colocation services, and those requiring the most stringent security, as well as those needing to adhere to the strictest compliance requirements including FedRAMP, FISMA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, SSAE 18 and GDPR.

"CyberSecure IPS is successfully delivering its Unified Cyber-Physical Protection solutions to some of the largest government and enterprise customers. The trusted Data Center provider is a logical next step for us to accelerate large-scale commercial adoption of our solution set. DataBank is clearly a trusted leader in this market with its emphasis on security and innovation. We are thrilled to be partnering with Databank and its customers by providing them state-of-the-art protection down to the physical layer in a manner unmatched in the industry," says Scott C. Rye, CEO and CO-Founder of CyberSecure IPS.

"We anticipate wide adoption for government, healthcare, and financial services industries as physical security becomes a top priority," say's Mark Houpt, DataBank's CISO.

CyberSecure's (IMS) Infrastructure Monitoring System™, the management platform, helps take physical infrastructure security to a whole new level and is cloud capable with API integration, intrusion analysis, continuous monitoring, real time global visibility and universal sensor types.

DataBank offers a multi-layered Defense-in-Depth approach to security and combines that with a full staff of security engineers and a Chief Information Security Officer. To consult with one of DataBank's security experts and to learn more about its suite of services, please contact ciso@databank.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. Databank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

For DataBank media inquiries, please contact:

JSA

+1.866.695.3629 ext. 13

JSA_DataBank@jsa.net

About CyberSecure IPS

We are the global leader in Unified Cyber-Physical ProtectionTM (UCP) solutions. We secure the most vulnerable yet overlooked areas of cyber security: attacks of physical network infrastructures and theft of critical network assets.

Media Contact:

Scott Rye

www.cybersecureips.com

For more information, news and perspectives from CyberSecure IPS, please visit https://www.cybersecureips.com/. Web links were correct at time of publication but may since have changed.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecure-ips-and-databank-partner-to-bring-enhanced-physical-security-to-databanks-national-data-center-footprint-301041393.html

SOURCE Cybersecure IPS