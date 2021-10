The Daily Beast

Reuters/Jonathan DrakeSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with Corey Lewandowski, a day after angrily dismissing claims that she was having an affair with the former Trump adviser, who had also been advising Noem.A spokesman for the governor, Ian Fury, told Politico: “Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”The statement, claiming Lewandowski had “always” been a “volunteer,”