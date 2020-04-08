Cybersecurity and Compliance Experts Approved as BuyBoard Vendor

CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a full service cybersecurity and compliance services firm focused on the specific needs of education institutions, state and local governments, agencies, and healthcare providers has been awarded a competitively procured BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative agreement for Software Services, Cybersecurity Assessments, and Services. The contract enables educational institutions, municipalities, and other public agencies nationwide to acquire any of CampusGuard's service offerings at significantly reduced prices.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to reach so many organizations through this master services agreement," said Harvey Gannon, CEO of CampusGuard. "With our focus on providing advanced Cybersecurity and Compliance Services to these unique markets and the nature of the competitive bid process conducted by BuyBoard all participants can now be assured of receiving the exceptional services offered by CampusGuard at the bulk pricing negotiated by BuyBoard."

CampusGuard provides a full array of Cybersecurity and Compliance services including assessments, offensive security services, on-going support, online training and remediation services developed specifically for the market participants covered by the BuyBoard contract.

Full details of the services available can be found by visiting www.CampusGuard.com.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies. For eleven (11) years, the success in serving their customers is a direct correlation to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the specific markets they serve. For more information visit CampusGuard.com.



About BuyBoard

The BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative is a cooperative formed between the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and several state school boards to streamline the buying process for schools, municipalities and other public entities.

Developed to comply with state laws that require governmental entities to make purchases from an approved list of vendors who have gone through a competitive procurement process, BuyBoard gives members the advantage of leveraging the Cooperative's ability to obtain bulk discounts, combined with the ease of online shopping.

Key Info

Contract Name: BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative Proposal

Contract #: 607-20

Term: 04/01/2020 – 03/31/2021

