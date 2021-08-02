Cybersecurity executive found dead outside Maryland home, son charged with killing

Louis Casiano
·2 min read

The son of a successful Maryland cybersecurity executive has been charged with her brutal murder after she was found dead outside her home, authorities said.

Police found the body of Juanita Koilpillai, 58, on July 25 outside her new waterfront home in Tracys Landing after her boyfriend reported her missing. Upon their arrival, the boyfriend told officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department that there was blood inside the residence, the agency said.

Koilpillai's body was found during a search of the area and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her vehicle was found in Leesburg, Va., and a medical examiner said she died from multiple "sharp force injuries."

TEXAS MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN 1995 COLD CASE MURDER OF CALIFORNIA MOM, AUTHORITIES SAY

"Preliminarily, the evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence," the police department said.

Inside the car, investigators found the suspected murder weapon. During the investigation, DNA from two people – Koilpillai and her son, Andrew Weylin Beavers – was found on an edged weapon, police said.

After interviews with witnesses and forensic analysis, Beavers, who lived in the home with his mother, was identified as a suspect.

"Evidence supports that after murdering his biological mother and secreting her body outside he then fled to Leesburg, Virginia in her vehicle," police said.

Beavers, 23, is charged with first- and second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by Virginia authorities and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Koilpillai worked in the cybersecurity industry for three decades. She founded, with her ex-husband, Cyberwolf, an advanced automated attack warning system used by the government, the Capital Gazette reported. They later sold the company.

"To grow a startup into a great company and then sell it to a bigger technology company was an incredible accomplishment," her friend Connie Moore told the newspaper. "But to do it as a woman, to do it as a person of color, just speaks volumes about her tenacity, about her brilliance, about her business acumen, about her technology expertise, it was extraordinary."

She also acted as a consultant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Moore said. After selling Cyberwof, Koilpillai founded Waverley Labs and the start-up Resiliant, a company that focuses on defined perimeters to secure information.

"The vision she had for Resiliant ... she said all this time ‘We’ve had these cybersecurity problems (such as ransomware attacks); I still haven’t solved them. I’ve got something that can solve it," Peter Zawadzki, a friend, partner and manager at the company, told the Gazette.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man fled to Virginia, leaving mother dead in Maryland

    A man found in Northern Virginia faces murder charges in Anne Arundel County in connection with the death of his mother, police said. Andrew Weylin Beavers, 23, of Leesburg, Virginia, faces first- and second-degree murder charges in the killing of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, in Tracys Landing, Anne Arundel County police said Saturday.

  • FACT FOCUS: False reports of serial killer in Atlanta area

    After two women were found dead in Atlanta-area parks last week, false reports spread on social media suggesting a serial killer was on the loose. Law enforcement say the killings are not related and there's no reason to believe they are the work of one person. CLAIM: A serial killer is loose in Atlanta and police officials are not sharing the details of an ongoing serial killer investigation.

  • Brazil reports 389 new COVID deaths, lowest Monday toll since December

    Brazil had 15,143 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 389 deaths from COVID-19, the lowest death toll for a Monday since early December, according to Health Ministry data. The South American country has now registered 19,953,501 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 557,223, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest. As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to one third of the toll of almost 3,000 per day at the peak of the pandemic in April, according to a Reuters tally.

  • Police investigating after person found dead in parking garage

    A death with potentially hazardous materials is under investigation near Boston's Marriott Copley Hotel, according to police.

  • Woman captured after being accused of murder and fleeing to Mexico

    Husband’s body found in his home after police received welfare check request from relatives

  • Stranded killer whale saved after hours-long rescue effort in Alaska

    Orca washed up on Prince of Wales island and was stuck in a crevice of rocks above the tide line After six-hour ordeal, the tide had risen sufficiently to allow it to refloat itself and return to the ocean. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A killer whale stranded on a rocky shore in Alaska was saved in an hours-long rescue effort by boaters, locals and wildlife officials. The 20-ft (6 metres) orca was spotted washed up on Prince of Wales island last Thursday, apparently stuck in a crevice

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • Idaho Falls police officer indicted in fatal shooting of man standing in yard

    Elias Aurelio Cerdas, 26, graduated from police training less than a year before the shooting.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • Restaurant employee arrested after he followed young girl into bathroom, sheriff says

    The man ‘touched the child inappropriately’ before her parent rushed into the restroom, deputies alleged.