Cybersecurity issue affecting Grenfell Campus of Memorial University

Grenfell Campus is quiet right now, with many students finished for the summer. Students services will not be affected by the cuts. (Colleen Connors/CBC - image credit)

Grenfell Campus is quiet right now, with many students finished for the summer. Students services will not be affected by the cuts.

MUN's Grenfell Campus has been impacted by a cybersecurity incident. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Memorial University says a cybersecurity incident is affecting Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook, though few other details are available.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the university says it became aware of an issue with the information technology (IT) services at Grenfell Campus on Friday.

Security protocols were put in place to isolate the impacted systems. There is no word yet on which systems were impacted.

As a result of the incident, IT services at the Marine Institute have been temporarily shut down as a precaution.

The university said there is no indication at this stage that IT services or data on other campuses are impacted.

MUN said an investigation was launched and law enforcement has been notified.

"Memorial is actively working with cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation to determine the cause and scope of the issue. This investigation is in its early stages and will likely take some time to complete. Memorial will directly notify any individuals whose information may have been affected by this incident," the statement reads.

MUN said it has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and "a team of pan-university experts are working together to mitigate impacts on academic, research and administrative activities."

The university said more information about any changes that impact faculty, staff or students at Grenfell Campus will be shared in advance of the start of the winter 2024 semester.

Lectures are set to resume on Thursday, Jan 4.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.