Cybersecurity month is the perfect time to change your passwords

Most of us spend too much time on the internet and not enough time changing our passwords to protect our internet activity. Now is as good time as ever to take stock of our internet activity as October is Cyber Security Month.

Often the bad things that can happen to us are totally out of our control. However, there are things that we do that we shouldn’t. Many of these things apply to us the regular consumer and to businesses as well.

A recent report puts Illinois only behind Kansas and Rhode Island when it comes to identity theft. The Javelin report also listed the top 20 metro areas in the country with the highest number of identity theft victims. Unfortunately, Rockford lands at number 18 on the list with 792 victims per 100,000 residents.

The numbers reflecting the rate of loss of money and personal information that can lead to identity theft and instances of malware are alarming.

According to the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency, at least 1/3 of homes in the United States have been infected with malicious software. They estimate that over 600,000 Facebook accounts are hacked every day and almost half of American adults have had their personal information exposed by cybercriminals.

The United States Department of Homeland Security and the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency created cybersecurity month to give consumers the tools and resources they need to stay safe and secure online.

We read almost daily about major companies and all their customer information being hacked as well as government agencies. But cybercrime can hit any individual and businesses of all sizes. Advocate Aurora Health, a major health care provider in the Chicagoland area, reported recently that as many as three million of their patient’s records had been compromised due to a data breach.

Victims of cybercrimes can suffer identity theft, a loss of money and dangerous ransomware or malware downloaded on their computers.

That’s why it’s so important for people to be very proactive in protecting their personal information, and luckily there are some simple steps that go a long way to do so. Rule number one is to harden your passwords. Never use anything crooks could find online like the names of your children, your first pet, favorite band, birthday, or anything simple that ties directly into your personal life.

Here are some other tips that you can use to protect yourself:

Protect your passwords. Change passwords often and keep them long and strong. Use different passwords for various accounts and enable multi-factor authentication when available.

Connect with caution. Be cautious when using public Wi-Fi as these networks are not secure. Ensure the website is security-enabled when entering financial or credit card information.

Click with caution. Use a critical eye on the email address the mail is coming from. Beware of links in unsolicited emails, text messages and those found in ads on social media sites. Never download or install files from unverified sources. If something looks strange, don’t click it and immediately report any phishing attempts.

Own your online presence. When applicable, set the privacy and security settings on websites to your comfort level for information sharing. It is ok to limit how you share information.

Regularly update computer and app software to keep the latest security improvements.

Dennis Horton is director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, which serves Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties among others in northern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Cybersecurity month is the perfect time to change your passwords