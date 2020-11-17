CyberSN Acquires Cybersecurity Staffing Leader Matt Donato to Expand Reach Into the Southeast & Mid-Atlantic Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSN , a technology-empowered talent acquisition firm in the U.S. focused exclusively on cybersecurity professionals has announced its expansion in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions with the hiring of Matt Donato and Drew Crisan in Charlotte, NC.

Matt Donato joins CyberSN as its Managing Director South Region responsible for all activity from Washington DC to Florida. Prior to CyberSN Matt was one of the Founders of a Charlotte, NC based cybersecurity staffing firm. "I am so excited to join the CyberSN family and combine my love of cybersecurity with the incredible resources at CyberSN. I am looking forward to expanding the CyberSN brand in this region," said Donato. Drew Crisan also joins CyberSN as its Cybersecurity Recruiting Manager for the East and South Regions. CyberSN Founder and CEO Deidre Diamond said of the expansion, "we are seeing an increased demand for our services, especially our Resume Service, called Talent Scout, where we do half the work and our clients do half, for half the price. This expansion with strong leaders like Matt and Drew means we can better service this region."

North Carolina is a growing market with a 128% growth in tech job postings in 2019 and a projected need for 3,960 additional information security analysts by 2024. These jobs are increasingly open to out-of-area candidates, which will allow local companies to leverage the CyberSN national network of job seekers. According to NCTECH's jobs summary, "the Charlotte region added 39,413 tech jobs last year," which was instrumental in CyberSNs' decision to add resources to this region, said Diamond. "We are doubling down nationally in all markets. Our resume service, launched earlier this year, has proven to be very desirable. With more leadership hands on the wheel, we can service much more of the community we love," said Diamond.

About CyberSN

Founded in 2014, CyberSN is solely focused on the cybersecurity talent industry serving as a trusted brand across the U.S. Recognized by their unique care and dedication to the cyber community, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and KnowMoreTM, their cybersecurity job posting and talent matching platform. Learn more about CyberSN services, hiring strategies, and the 35 Job Categories of Cybersecurity by visiting https://www.cybersn.com

Story continues

Contact: Lisa Kendall

CyberSN, Marketing and Media Manager

(424) 276-3360

258883@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersn-acquires-cybersecurity-staffing-leader-matt-donato-to-expand-reach-into-the-southeast--mid-atlantic-region-301174352.html

SOURCE CyberSN