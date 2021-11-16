'Cyberstalking' injunction against Randy Fine will be heard next month, judge rules

Eric Rogers, Florida Today
·3 min read
In this article:
A request for a restraining order filed against Florida Rep. Randy Fine by Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins will be heard in court next month, after a Brevard County judge rescheduled the case for a second time Tuesday.

Senior Judge James Earp of the 18th Circuit Court of Florida ordered the case to resume again Dec. 13, citing conflicts Tuesday with Fine's presence in Tallahassee for a special legislative session. The session, requested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to address a pending federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate, began Monday and is expected to last through Friday.

It was the second time the case has been rescheduled. Earp, who has filled in for assigned Circuit Judge Robert Segal during the last two hearings, postponed the case to Tuesday during the original court date on Nov. 5.

Jenkins filed the request for injunction Oct. 28, accusing Fine in court documents of "cyberstalking" and "harassment" on social media. Jenkins is asking the court to forbid Fine from publishing her name or "any insinuation of person" on his social media accounts, and from coming within 500 feet of her Satellite Beach home or place of work at Brevard Public Schools.

Her multiple requests for a temporary injunction — which judges may issue in advance of a formal hearing if a party can prove an immediate danger of injury, loss or damage — have so far been denied.

State Rep. Randy Fine speaks to about 200 people outside of L3Harris on Palm Bay Road to protest vaccine mandates in this October 2021 file photo.
In her initial complaint to the court, Jenkins claimed Fine was responsible for a "campaign of harassment on social media … inciting followers to harass and threaten me." The incidents began in July, she said, when Fine posted her personal cell phone number on his Facebook page, urging his followers to call and express their views on a school mask mandate then under consideration by the Brevard County School Board.

The incident resulted in "hundreds of calls, texts and voicemails," she wrote in a two-page, handwritten statement.

"From that point on, Randy posts lies on social media, daily, sometimes multiple times a day, calling me 'mentally ill,' 'child abuser,' 'prostitute,'" she wrote. "I am terrified this narrative of 'child abuser' will incite violence, more threats and harassments against me and my family."

Fine has called Jenkins' request "dangerous," and accused her of attempting to censor his political speech and prevent him from participating in the special session. He called on Jenkins to resign if she was unable to take "legitimate criticism."

The move is the latest escalation in a public and increasingly bitter feud between the two elected officials, who have clashed over the Brevard Public Schools mask mandate, which Jenkins helped enact, and her support for new guidelines to accommodate LGBT students on school campuses, among other issues.

School Board member Jennifer Jenkins addresses the crowd during the Space Coast Women&#x002019;s March Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Earp, a senior judge, was once again covering Tuesday for Segal, who is currently assigned to the case. A senior judge is a retired judge who has been approved by the Florida Supreme Court to fill in on an as-needed basis, according to Michelle Kennedy, a spokeswoman for the 18th Circuit Court. The court has been using senior judges since July to help manage a backlog of cases due to the pandemic, Kennedy said.

Fine's attorneys had previously requested a stay on the case, citing a statutory dispensation for Florida legislators that grants an automatic continuance on any proceeding falling within 15 days of a legislative session.

Earp declined to rule on the matter during the previous hearing on Nov. 5. He did not grant the request Tuesday, but took the statute under consideration when he ordered the court to reschedule the case.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact him at esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EricRogersFT.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'Cyberstalking' hearing against Rep. Randy Fine postponed to December

