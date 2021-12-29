A cybertip received by local authorities has led to the arrest of an Amarillo man on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

After receiving a NCMEC Cybertip from Dallas, the Amarillo Police Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Lyles early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from APD.

Amarillo Police Department

During the search, multiple electronic items were seized for further investigation and child pornography was located on some of those devices.

Jason Maxwell, 38, was arrested and transported to the Potter County Detention Center. Maxwell was booked for 10 counts of possession/distribution of child pornography, the release states.

"Possessing any child pornography is a serious felony. Child pornography victimizes innocent children and perpetuates a cycle of traumatization. The Amarillo Police Department continues to partner with NCMEC and is dedicated to investigating these crimes and holding offenders accountable," the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Cybertip leads to arrest of Amarillo man on child porn charges