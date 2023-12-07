CyberTip leads to arrest of Apple Valley man suspected of possessing child pornography

A CyberTip led to the arrest of a 61-year-old Apple Valley man suspected of possessing child sexual abuse material, police reported.

Last month, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's crimes against children team received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the illegal material.

James Leonard Leonard Colvin was identified as the suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives reported that Colvin allegedly communicated with underage girls and distributed child sexual abuse material through the internet.

On Tuesday, Colivn was arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography, possessing child pornography, sending obscene matter to a minor and contacting a minor to commit a felony, police said.

Covin was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. His bail wast set at $30,000. He was released the same day, sheriff's officials reported.

Detectives released Colvin’s photograph in an attempt to identify victims connected to this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Wendy Winegar at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or www.wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man suspected of possessing child pornography