Cybertips of child sexual abuse materials more than doubled since pandemic

Jul. 18—HANOVER TWP. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of Cybertips generated through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of child sexual abuse materials have more than doubled, law enforcement officials stated.

Results of "Operation Safe Screen," a law enforcement initiative targeting child predators, were announced Tuesday at the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P — Wilkes-Barre Headquarters.

And those results are simply disturbing and disgusting.

"How overwhelming the reports are, before the pandemic, all of Pennsylvania would get 5,000 to 6,000 reports a year. In the short time since the pandemic, it's well over 15,000 reports a year," said Sergeant Kenneth Bellis, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Commander.

State Police Area III Commander Major Michael Carroll said Operation Safe Screen to date has netted the arrest of 26 people that includes more than 1,800 counts of felony charges from April through June. Fifteen websites were shut down for displaying child sexual abuse materials, Carroll stated.

"Operation Safe Screen is a multi-agency initiative formed to seek out predators who groom our youth, luring them into a situation that they can be exploited sexually," Carroll said. "The operation also focused on individuals who produced and shared digital images of juveniles in sexual behavior commonly known as child pornography."

The investigation involved multiple counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and involved the state police, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, detectives from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Lycoming and Wayne counties, police departments from Kingston Township, Hazleton City, West Hazleton, and the Philadelphia division of Homeland Security.

In Luzerne County, six people were arrested during Operation Safe Screen.

"These results are alarming and it highlights the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant. You need to know who your children are talking to online, have an open discussion with your child if they believe they were contacted inappropriately either online or in person," Carroll stated.

"The amount of work these agencies get through us is overwhelming," Bellis said. "It's the dedication of these agents, detectives and troopers. I can't thank them enough."

"It is an extremely difficult and disturbing assignment to have to view images of innocent victims when they are exploited in this manner by these predators," Carroll said.

Carroll said the ongoing investigation has rescued several juveniles who were exploited.

"We identified several victims of these crimes and we have them in a safe location where they can get the resources they need to hopefully better their lives," Carroll said.

Those arrested in Luzerne County in Operation Safe Screen are:

Andrew Neafie, 54, of Fairmount Township, a gymnastics coach, charged with 1,000 counts of child pornography, eight counts of dissemination of film/photo of children engaged in sex acts, two counts of criminal use of communication facility.

James Torbik, 46, of Plains Township, charged with three counts of child pornography, and one count each of dissemination of film/photo of children engaged in sex acts and criminal use of communication facility.

Nyiem Bibbs, 22, of Montgomery County, charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors alleging inappropriate sexual acts involving a girl in White Haven.

Bruce Myers, 60, of Dallas, charged with two counts of child pornography, four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of criminal use of communication facility.

Cheryl Meyers, 57, of Dallas, wife of Bruce Myers, charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Joseph Dowd, 46, of Duryea, a lifetime registered sex offender, charged with 27 counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility.

