Cybertips leads to Pittston man's arrest for child sexual abuse materials

Feb. 21—PITTSTON — Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office arrested a man from Pittston after allegedly finding more than 50 images of child sexual abuse materials on electronic devices.

Brayden Milcavage, 23, of Wilford Street, admitted he had viewed child sexual abuse materials for several years for self gratification, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Milcavage was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on 50 counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Detectives with the district attorney's special victims unit, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, started investigating Milcavage when they received two Cybertips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 12.

Two emails linked to Milcavage were involved in the Cybertips, court records say.

A search warrant was served at Milcavage's residence where he agreed to be interviewed.

Milcavage admitted to creating the two email accounts he used to obtain images and videos of child sexual abuse materials, court records say.

Court records say Milcavage admitted to transferring child sexual abuse materials from his mobile devices to an external hard drive that was forensically analyzed resulting in more than 50 files of child sexual abuse materials.