From the Cybertruck to new Roadster, these are Tesla's 7 future vehicles and when they're set to arrive

Tesla could double its lineup in coming years. Tesla

Tesla plans to roll out several new vehicles in the near future.

Elon Musk's automaker is planning a pickup, a tractor trailer, a supercar, and a $25,000 EV.

Tesla also is planning a van that might end up transporting people in Musk's future tunnel networks.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Despite being the most valuable automaker on the planet, Tesla has a relatively spare vehicle lineup as compared with other car companies.

The company - by far the most successful purveyor of electric vehicles - sells just four models: the Model S and Model 3 sedans along with the Model X and Model Y crossovers. Ford sells double that number of SUVs alone.

But Elon Musk's automaker has grand plans to expand its offerings in the near future. A semi truck, pickup truck, supercar, and high-performance sedan are all supposed to arrive by 2022, and Musk has said an electric ATV, a $25,000 car, and a van are in the works as well.

Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck. Reuters

Tesla's Cybertruck caused a stir upon its reveal during a splashy event in 2019 - and not just because its supposedly bulletproof windows shattered on stage (twice).

The pickup's unconventional design polarized onlookers, with fans describing it as futuristic and daring and critics saying it looked like something out of a primitive video game. Some wondered what its sharp corners might do to pedestrians in a crash.

Yet the Cybertruck has attracted more than 500,000 non-binding preorders, according to Musk. It will come in three configurations - single-motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and tri-motor all-wheel drive - and will offer up to 500 miles of range, according to Tesla.

Pricing will start at $39,990, Tesla said in 2019, and volume production will likely begin in 2022, Musk said in January.

Roadster

Tesla Roadster. Tesla

When Tesla revealed the new Roadster in 2017 - aiming for a 2020 launch date - Musk said it "will be the fastest production car ever made, period."

Tesla claims the four-seat supercar will sprint to 100 mph in 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of more than 250 mph. According to the EV maker, the Roadster will be able to travel 620 miles on a charge - farther than any EV on the market today.

Story continues

Musk has also said he wants to equip the Roadster with compressed-air rocket thrusters to boost acceleration and, potentially, give it the ability to hover short distances. Needless to say, a flying Tesla probably won't fly with regulators.

The new Roadster is priced starting at $200,000 and is slated to enter production in 2022.

Read more: Tesla is ideally positioned to become the world's most important Bitcoin bank

Semi

Tesla Semi. Tesla

Like the Cybertruck and Roadster, the Tesla Semi - the carmaker's class 8 truck - has remained in vehicle-development purgatory since it was announced in 2017. Tesla initially eyed 2019 for the big rig's launch, but later pushed that date to 2020 and finally to 2021.

Over the years, the prospect of a battery-powered tractor-trailer has attracted lots of attention from major retailers and shippers eager to spend less on fuel and maintenance. Tesla says the Semi will eventually be fully autonomous, meaning that fleet owners could theoretically run trucks for longer hours and save on labor costs.

Pepsi, Walmart, Anheuser Busch, UPS, and FedEx have all placed reservations for the Semi, which Tesla expects will cost $180,000 for a model with 500 miles of range. A 300-mile range truck will also be available for $150,000.

Model S Plaid Plus

Tesla Model S. Tesla

Quietly added to Tesla's site in January, the Model S Plaid Plus is set to be the most off-the-wall version of Tesla's long-running luxury sedan. Tesla used to sell a sporty "Performance" Model S but updated its lineup to include two high-powered Plaid versions instead.

The regular Model S Plaid is available now and offers up 390 miles of range, a 200 mph top speed, and a 0-60-mph time under two seconds, according to Tesla. The automaker says the Plaid Plus will be even quicker to 60 mph and will travel more than 520 miles on a charge. Tesla says it will generate more than 1,100 horsepower from three motors.

The Model S Plaid Plus will run $149,990 and starts shipping in the middle of 2022.

Read more: 7 jobs that can earn you a 6-figure salary in the $4 trillion auto industry

$25,000 car

Elon Musk announces a future $25,000 EV at Tesla's Sept. 22 "Battery Day" event. Tesla on YouTube

Tesla has been steadily decreasing the price of its vehicles for years, but the EVs are set to get even cheaper in the near future.

At the company's Battery Day event in September 2020, Musk promised that a $25,000, fully autonomous Tesla would hit the market "about three years from now." Musk has admitted himself that punctuality isn't his strong suit, so it's fair to take that timeline with a grain of salt.

But Tesla appears to be making headway on the plans. The company aims to complete a research and development center in China that will develop the budget EV by the end of 2021, Tesla China President Tom Zhu said in a February interview with Chinese media.

Cyberquad

Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Cyberquad hit the scene as a last-minute, surprise announcement during Tesla's Cybertruck unveiling. And we haven't heard much about it since.

Tesla hasn't discussed pricing, a launch date, or any specs. But some sleuthing by automotive journalist Bozi Tatarevic appears to have uncovered that the Cyberquad - at least the one shown during the Cybertruck event - shares a platform with the gas-powered Yamaha Raptor ATV.

Musk has said Tesla is aiming to roll out the two-person electric ATV at the same time as the Cybertruck, and that the quad will at first be available as an option for the pickup.

Van

A rendering of what a Tesla delivery van could look like. LeaseFetcher

Musk has floated the idea of a Tesla van more than once, most recently during a February interview on Joe Rogan's podcast in which he said it's possible the EV will have an array of solar panels on it. Before that, Musk said on a conference call in January that it plans to build a van "at some point," but that it's been held back by a lack of battery cell supply.

It's possible that a future high-capacity Tesla would be used to shuttle passengers along networks of subterranean roadways built by The Boring Company, a tunneling firm that Musk also runs. A San Bernardino County transportation official let it slip in June that the county is working with Tesla on a 12-person van for a future Boring tunnel there, but Tesla hasn't officially announced any such vehicle.

Read the original article on Business Insider