The Cybertruck's lack of door handles confused its first buyers — leading Elon Musk to show them how to open the truck

Grace Kay
·3 min read
1
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Tesla's Cybertruck doesn't have door handles, but rather a button along its window column.

  • At Tesla's delivery event, some new owners struggled to open the doors, leading Musk to help out.

  • Marques Brownlee spent time with the truck and said the doors could be tricky in icy conditions.

Tesla might have made its door handle issues even worse with the Cybertruck.

The much-hyped futuristic truck doesn't have any traditional door handles, which led to Elon Musk having to intervene to help some new owners get inside their vehicles during Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event last week.

Musk first teased that the Cybertruck doesn't have door handles over two years ago. It's all part of Tesla's sleek design for the truck, which at one point was even more streamlined. (Musk's early vision for the vehicle didn't include any side-view mirrors either, but Tesla had to add them due to vehicle regulations.)

Instead of a traditional door handle, the Cybertruck has a small button along the edge of its window, on the vehicle's B-pillar, which allows the door to pop open about two inches where it can be grabbed and pulled fully open.

During Tesla's delivery event last week, some new owners appeared to struggle with the feature.

"You just press this button here," Musk told one new owner at the event.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who got some early hands-on time with the vehicle, also pointed out that the feature could be difficult to access in cold and icy weather conditions.

"Tesla's telling me — and this is a California company that tells me these things — but they're telling me up to an inch of ice, if you can break through the ice and press this button, it will push with enough force to open it and break the ice off," Brownlee said in a YouTube review of the truck last week. "Now if that's true, that's debatable. We'll see."

Additionally, Brownlee noted that it seems likely the owner will grab the door to swing it open along the stainless steel, leaving a wide variety of fingerprints — a concern with the truck's stainless steel body that some Tesla fans have pointed out in the past.

Earlier prototypes of the Cybertruck appeared to have a door handle along the side of the car that would pop out similar to the Model S door handles. But, Musk first announced the vehicle wouldn't have door handles in 2021.

"Car recognizes you & opens door," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla owners have complained about the company's high-tech door handles in the past. Earlier this year, some Tesla owners identified the handles as a key frustration with the car — from issues with getting the doors to open in freezing temperatures to the handles breaking off.

Do you own a Tesla or have insight to share? Reach out to the reporter from a non-work email at gkay@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What's up with Tesla's Cybertruck? Everything to know about the much-hyped electric pickup

    After four years, the long-awaited launch of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup has come and gone. The boxy vehicle is Tesla’s first new model since 2020, when it started delivering the Model Y. Yet, Cybertruck's initial debut predates that moment; Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off an early version of the pickup at a memorable 2019 event, when it accidentally smashed two windows while attempting to demonstrate Cybertruck’s durability. Here we’ll answer some questions we figured a brave explorer such as yourself might ask (err... type in a search bar) about Tesla’s Cybertruck, including details on the vehicle’s specs, availability and design of the vehicle.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delivery event: Everything Elon revealed about the EV pickup

    With dubstep as the soundtrack and neon lighting as the backdrop, Elon Musk handed the first Cybertrucks over to a select group of customers that included Reddit co-founder and VC fund Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian and Trousdale Ventures founder and CEO Phillip Sarofim. The livestreamed portion of the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event was a short affair — around 30 minutes. The Tesla Cybertruck deliveries come at least six years since Musk first tweeted about building a truck and four years since he debuted the futuristic-looking pickup.

  • Tesla Cybertruck price, specs, features finally revealed — plus, Cyberbeast

    Tesla has delivered the first batch of Cybertruck electric pickups at a launch event in Texas. Here's what we know now that the truck is a real thing.

  • Tesla Cybertruck's amazing feats lack context and details (so don't get too excited)

    The Cybertruck is intriguing, but so much of what has been presented is awash in marketing. We need more context and information.

  • Tesla's cheapest Cybertruck won't drop until 2025

    Bad news: If you had your heart set on a sub-$40,000 Cybertruck, it ain't coming next year, if ever. Tesla first announced a single-motor Cybertruck variant with rear-wheel drive back in 2019, promising a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a 250-mile range. Then came the pandemic, and more delays, thanks at least in part to the Cybertruck's rigid steel body.

  • Tesla Cybertruck musings: Let's consider all the angles

    The Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, or at least a few of them are. Let's get into the issues and questions raised by production trucks just delivered.

  • Tesla's Cybertruck is a dystopian, masturbatory fantasy

    Tesla's Cybertruck speaks almost poetically to two distinct but orthogonal archetypes of threatened masculinity: the tacti-cool milspec dork, and the showboating rich guy.

  • The end of Elon

    Standing on the rear bed of his greatest boondoggle, his face obscured in shadow, the billionaire who built a rabid fanbase through seemingly inhuman feats of engineering and willpower cut a greatly reduced figure: Elon Musk was presiding over the first customer deliveries of a Tesla truck that, like most things Musk touched, was drastically over budget and far beyond its original shipping timeline. Plus, just a couple days earlier Musk had essentially sealed the dismal fate of another of his companies by publicly telling advertising partners to "go fuck [themselves]." Suffice it to say that Musk touted his gaudy stainless steel monstrosity's abilities for a while before explaining to a handful of the sycophantic first new Cybertruck owners (including one Alexis Ohanian) the extremely non-obvious way to open their doors and then repeating a vague and perplexing statement about how wild it's going to be to see these driving around before calling it a day.

  • Innovation or folly? The Cybertruck will test whether anyone still trusts Tesla

    The Tesla Cybertruck, the first of which will be delivered Thursday four years after its debut, is loved and loathed. The Cybertruck could be Tesla's magnum opus or its albatross. The next important step on this precarious journey begins at 2 p.m. CT November 30, when Tesla is expected to deliver the first of its long-awaited Cybertrucks to patient customers.

  • How the Tesla Cyberbeast compares to other high-priced electric pickups

    After keeping some key specs close to its proverbial chest, Tesla is finally sharing more details about the final production versions of the Cybertruck electric pickup. Tesla published battery, speed and other stats during its delivery event on Thursday, during which the automaker went out of the way to compare the Cybertruck to some of its competitors, including Ford's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T. Range-wise, Tesla estimates the Cyberbeast will go 320 miles on a single charge (or more, with an external battery pack).

  • Tesla will deliver the first Cybertrucks today at 3PM ET

    Tesla is holding a livestream event in Texas to highlight deliveries of its long-anticipated and controversial Cybertruck. To that end, the factory only made ten vehicles.

  • The Tesla Cybertruck is already being towed and isn't on sale yet

    The truck was caught on camera from a few different angles as it was being towed from a spot on a street in San Francisco.

  • GM looks to regain a gear as Tesla finally makes the Cybertruck official

    GM looks to shift back into overdrive with investors.

  • Ford Performance Ranger T1+ all dressed up for next month's Dakar Rally

    Ford Performance Ranger T1+ all dressed up for next month's Dakar Rally. Ford's first Dakar attempt, wants to finish in 2024, try to win in 2025.

  • 23andMe confirms hackers stole ancestry data on 6.9 million users

    On Friday, genetic testing company 23andMe announced that hackers accessed the personal data of 0.1% of customers, or about 14,000 individuals. As it turns out, there were a lot of “other users” who were victims of this data breach: 6.9 million affected individuals in total. In an email sent to TechCrunch late on Saturday, 23andMe spokesperson Katie Watson confirmed that hackers accessed the personal information of about 5.5 million people who opted-in to 23andMe's DNA Relatives feature, which allows customers to automatically share some of their data with others.

  • Tyreek Hill explains that he ran wrong route, Tua Tagovailoa still hit him for a TD

    Tyreek Hill explained that Tua Tagovailoa didn't throw a bad pass.

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 8 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in December

    Featuring a perfect winter trench coat that's already haunting my dreams.

  • A four-pack of Apple's AirTags is back on sale for $80

    A four-pack of Apple's AirTags is on sale for $80 at Amazon, matching the deal price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

  • These 30+ splurge-worthy gifts are actually worth the money — tech, home, style, travel and more

    Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.

  • Walmart's got deals for everyone on your list — score a Michael Kors bag for 80% off and a 65-inch smart TV for under $300

    The sales just keep coming! You'll also find $18 earbuds, a bestselling Ninja air fryer discounted by $20 and more.