The Cyberwar Decade: How an Invisible Battlefield Came of Age in the 2010s

From Popular Mechanics

Photo credit: . More

The Decade, Reviewed looks back at the 2010s and how it changed human society forever. From 2010 to 2019, our species experienced seismic shifts in science, technology, entertainment, transportation, and even the very planet we call home. This is how the past ten years have changed us.



The 2010’s saw a step change in cyber warfare, defined as attacks against a nation by a computer. Rather than just being used for spying, this was the decade the digital world was weaponized to break through to the physical.

Analysts had long warned about the potential for cyber operations. Now, malware has attacked machinery, power grids, and military control systems and brought a new dimension to warfare.

This is how cyberwarfare came of age in the 2010s.

A Long List of Cyber Skirmishes

In 2010, the Stuxnet worm targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. This was no ordinary piece of malware, but the product of what political scientist P.W. Singer called “a Manhattan Project-like” effort, by unknown actors.

Stuxnet infected logic controllers running industrial machinery, specifically targeting centrifuges used for enriching uranium. The malware made the centrifuges spin out of control and tear themselves apart, severely disruption Iran’s nuclear program.

Soon this kind of Cyber Coercion became an established technique for applying strategic political pressure. In March 2013, simultaneous attacks on six of South Korea’s financial institutions damaged 32,000 computers. The attacks came at a time of heightened tension with North Korea. It wouldn't take long for the South Korean government to trace those attacks to Pyongyang.

And it wouldn't be the last time South Korea would be the victim of a cyber attack. After deploying the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in 2016, China loudly denounced the move, applying economic pressure and unleashing a series of cyber attacks . The Chinese military term for this sort of campaign is “weishe” (威懾), which can be translated as either “deterrence” or “compellence.” While it failed to persuade South Korea to drop THAAD, it gave a taste of what China is prepared to do—unofficially, of course—in support of its policies.

Cyber warfare also bled into traditional battlefields. In 2014 Ukrainian artillery officers fighting Russian-backed opposition forces used an app to direct howitzer fire. The app was hacked by Russian group Fancy Bear, and an infected version was distributed with embedded spyware. The spyware gave away the users' location, and Ukrainian officers found their positions coming under highly accurate enemy fire guided by the hijacked app.

But if Russia has cyber skills, so too does the United States. After a U.S. drone was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019, President Trump called off airstrikes against Iran due to risk of casualties. But that didn't stop the U.S. from immediately hitting Iranian missile and rocket forces with its own cyber attack, putting them out of action for an unknown length of time.

A Utility Vulnerability